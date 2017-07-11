10 Things I Didn’t Expect About St Helena

The best way I can describe St. Helena is that it’s like a parallel world. Things work differently here - and they have to, because there is no where else on Earth quite like this.

I knew St. Helena would be isolated, British, expensive, friendly, beautiful and just-now going digital. But here’s what I didn’t expect:

1. Litter/ garbage

One of my goals was to do as much hiking and walking as possible, knowing the terrain is stunning and diverse. What I didn’t expect was to see cans and wrappers everywhere, from the side of Jacob’s Ladder to Sandy Bay beach.

Sarah PItts Washed up litter at the Sandy Bay beach.

2. Video games are social

Sonnyboy’s Geek Boutique is a video gaming shop in Jamestown (the only one I know of in the South Atlantic Ocean at all), and the kids who go there love it. They play in teams and work together both in and out of the game. It’s a place where even bullies befriend the bullied, owner Barry Francis told us.

A post shared by Six Months A Saint (@_sixmonthsasaint) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

3. Colonialism is still apparent

St. Helena is a British Overseas Territory. While the St Helena Government has some power, the U.K. government has almost complete monetary control, as well as the power to appoint a governor, who then has the power to appoint other government positions.

Sarah PItts Plantation House is the Governor’s residence on St. Helena.

4. Being introverted in a small community is nearly impossible

People start asking questions. In a tight-knit community where most people know most things about most everyone else, invisibility raises suspicion. So when we do make it out, we try to get pictures as proof!

A post shared by Emma Weaver (@emtheresa10) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

5. Honking can be polite

St. Helenian traffic jams usually have to do with taking turns on a one-lane road or with people stopping their cars in the middle of the road to chat to each other. Most of the roads on the island are thin and winding up hills and down valleys, so to avoid collision, people honk when going around tight corners.

A post shared by Six Months A Saint (@_sixmonthsasaint) on Feb 7, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

6. An office is a luxury

Working independently means a tight budget and that our living space doubles as our working space. I didn’t expect to have quite as many days without leaving the house (or even my room) as I have. Luckily, there’s an amazing view outside the window!

Sarah Pitts The view from the back of Old School House.

7. Asbestos everywhere

Apparently there isn’t a house on St. Helena without asbestos, according to one of my roommates Gareth Drabble. But since the dangerous part of asbestos is the dust, people just leave it be and move on with their lives.

Sarah Pitts Our home, Old School House, which most likely also has asbestos.

8. Sports cars

They seem logically impractical for this island, but there is a community of sports car owners. While many islanders think a 4x4 Jeep or Land Rover is the best choice for the island's difficult roads, souped-up Subaru's straight out of Fast and Furious are common.

Sarah Pitts One of the nicest cars on the island is for the Governor.

9. Killing insects with bleach is traumatizing

When cockroaches are on the rampage here in Cockroach Hole, and you only have kitchen cleaner with bleach, you spray like there’s no tomorrow. Consequently, you see insects move in ways you didn’t think possible as they die in total agony, twitching and squirming. Sleep tight!

Sarah Pitts Luckily this centipede was already dead when we found it.

10. A machete is a very practical tool

I always used to think my weapon of choice would be an axe, but after living here, I would choose a machete any day. It’s the best for slashing through flax on overgrown trails, as well as for real life Fruit Ninja.

A post shared by Six Months A Saint (@_sixmonthsasaint) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:00am PDT