10 Things I Learned About "The Big Sick"

07/22/2017 05:01 pm ET

I saw the rom com The Big Sick. I knew nothing about it except the title. I highly recommend it and here are 10 things I learned about it sans major spoiler alerts:

It is a true story.

It is written by Kumail and Emily.

It is produced by Judd Apatow who I interviewed during a Trainwreck junket.

It has David Alan Grier.

It has Holly Hunter.

It has Ray Romano.

It received the Audience Award: Festival Favorites at South by Southwest.

There may be cultural differences but I related to both parents as a child and as a parent.

“Love isn’t easy. That’s why they call it love. . . . I thought I could just start saying something smart would come out.” Ray Romano’s character, Emily’s father said this in the film. My partner thought it sounded like something I would say, especially the last sentence.

And my favorite line: “Can you imagine a world in which we end up together”?

Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.

