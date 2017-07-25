10 Things I Learned from '20 Feet from Stardom"

20 Feet From Stardom is a documentary film about backup singers. It won the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2014. Here are 10 things I learned from the film:

Luther Vandross used to sing backup for David Bowie.

According to Dr. Todd Boyd Ike Turner saw himself as a pimp and the Ikettes, including his then wife, Tina Turner as hoes.

Lisa Fischer said: “I reject the notion that the job you excel at is somehow not enough to aspire to, that there has to be something more. I love supporting other artists.” She added: “Some people will do anything to be famous. I just wanted to sing.”

I have never been to a Rolling Stones Concert and never knew that Lisa has been their primary backup singer since 1979.

The British bands really embraced the backup singers.

Darlene Love is phenomenal.

Sheryl Crow was a back-up singer.

I have an even deeper admiration for Bette Midler, Sting, Stevie Wonder, and Bruce Springsteen for how they regard their backup singers.

I have met Martha Wash and Patti Austin, both of whom appear in the doc.

Tata Vega said in the film she didn’t think she would be alive today if she was a ‘star’ and not a backup singer.

It is available on iTunes.