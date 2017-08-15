10 Things I Learned from 'Girls Trip'

Co-written by Kenya Barris who created black-ish.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, Spike’s cousin.

Best line: “ . . . smells of bourbon and butts, I’ve found my tribe.”

Insider’s line: “let’s set it off” with Latifah and Pinkett-Smith’s characters nodding knowingly.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mariah Carey, Ne-Yo, Faith Evans, Morris Chestnut, Gabrielle Dennis, MC Lyte, New Edition, Common, Estelle, Terry McMillan, Ava DuVernay, Iyanla Vanzant, Maxwell, and Beyonce all have cameos.

The 2016 Essence Music Festival is the backdrop for the film.

“That’s white boy shit right there.”

Flossy Posse.

Knowing about grapefruiting and having it visibly demonstrated, priceless.

Tiffany Haddish is a show stealer.