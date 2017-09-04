10 Things Liberals Must Know About Trump Voters To Win Elections In 2018

Rural white voters believe prosperity is now out of reach. Even worse, they see immigrants & minorities — who they perceived to be behind them — cutting the line & nipping at their heels.
Rural white voters feel cheated, trampled on and disrespected by city folk.
