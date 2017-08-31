10 Things to be Keenly Aware of When Moving Your Company to a New Office

If you run a successful business, chances are that you’ll be moving locations at least once, probably several times. Moving your company will create a level of stress and distraction that could potential harm your business if not managed properly.

I was able to speak with Greg Shuey, founder of Stryde, an ecommerce marketing agency located in Utah about their recent move and he shared with me 10 things they learned as they went through the process for their first time.

1. Talk to the neighbors

One of the first things you should do when you begin to look at different properties is to take some time and talk to the other tenants of the buildings you’re considering. When visiting, make sure to ask lots of questions about the facility, property manager, accessibility, and so on. You want to make sure you know what you’re getting into.

2. Meet and interact with the landlord or property manager

After talking with the neighbors, find time to meet and interact face-to-face with the landlord or their property manager. You need to get a sense of how they’ll be to work with. Are they pretty down to earth and have a good grasp of what’s going on with the building and surrounding location, or are they borderline crazy? You should also have several phone and email interactions to see how responsive they are. This should make or break the deal for you.

3. Agree on and document mutual expectations

Commercial real estate transactions are very similar to residential transactions in that you can negotiate and add in requirements of the landlord such as covering tenant improvements and remodeling lobby areas. When doing this, make sure to document everything and have clear expectations on when work will be performed. You should also have repercussions in place if those expectations are not met.

4. Get several bids on tenant improvements

If you’re doing your own tenant improvements, make sure to get several bids. The real estate market is hot as can be and that means contractors are in high demand. Getting several bids will help you make sure that you’re not being taken advantage of and getting the best prices available.

5. Decide on a reasonable move in date and stick to it

Once you’ve selected a space and decided on a contractor to assist in your office improvements, you should set a reasonable move in date and stick to it. Nothing kills team morale faster than giving them a move date and then not being able to hit that. They are as excited as you to get the team moved, so make sure to give yourself wiggle room for unexpected delays.

6. Keep the team focused on here and now

As mentioned above, your team is likely super pumped to see and move into the new space. The anticipation and excitement can create some productivity issues if not managed properly. As a leader, do your very best at providing quick updates, while keeping them focused on the task at hand and growing the business.

7. When planning or designing, invite the fewest people possible to participate

One of the quickest ways to get team members distracted is to pull them into space planning and designing. Everyone has an opinion and then there are too many cooks in the kitchen, you know what happens. Keep the “planning committee” to just a handful of people and work diligently to keep things as simple as possible so you can quickly make decisions and move forward.

8. Ditch the interior office designer and get creative ideas with Pinterest

Most businesses don't have the cash laying around to pay an interior office designer to come in and design the place. Lucky for the rest of us, we have Pinterest. There are hundreds of different boards full of Pins about cool office designs. With a little research and a few visits to Wayfair and Ikea, you can do your own office planning and spend a fraction of what you would have working with a professional.

9. Create a checklist so you don’t forget the small stuff

Moving offices is an absolute whirlwind and it’s extremely easy to forget some of the small stuff. Creating checklists before you decide on a new location can help alleviate some of the pain you might feel down the road by forgetting something. Some of the things often forgotten include applying for city specific business licenses and updating your new address in your Google Maps profile.

10. Take time to celebrate