10 Things to Remember How Awesome You Are

- You are special and one of a kind.
- Don’t put limits on yourself. You are stronger and smarter than you think.
- Your life can be what you want it to be.
- Just be yourself. No need to fit in or be like someone else.
- Your presence is a present to this world.
- The world will be less bright if you do not shine fully with your gifts.
- You’ll make it through whatever comes your way.
- You are able to see a cheerful face lovingly look back at you when you happen to glance at the mirror.
- Within you are so many answers that you seek.
- You can start a new chapter, write a new plan, explore a new possibility, seek a new adventure and radiate a new enthusiasm.
