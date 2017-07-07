10 things we love about living in Monteverde

Sebas is one of the founders of ECHO and met his partner, Christine, at its first edition in 2015. They recently moved to Monteverde, a small mountain community in the Costa Rican cloud forest; and wrote this article together. Christine is the founder of ConversABLE, an empathy movement based in Costa Rica.

We set a date: February 15th. It was agreed. What better way to spend Valentine’s than packing your car with only the essentials, to start a new life together. Monteverde held a special place in our hearts since we first visited as kids (loooong before we met), and after returning from two years in London (Sebas) and in San Jose (Chris), we decided to go on a three month trial period.

That period just ended. We decided to stay. Here’s 10 reasons why.

View from our house.

1. Morning Rituals & sleep quality: we live in a beautiful house surrounded by the forest and an extraordinary view of the Gulf. Often times the only thing you can hear is silence, or the rain, or chirping birds. We go to bed early and sleep at least 8 hours like rocks. I often times wake up from such a deep sleep that I don't know where I am. When we open the window and look outside...we feel grateful to be alive, to celebrate our interdependence with all of the neighboring forms of life… human the most rare. We have coffee in bed and sigh in gratefulness.

2. Trees: the cloud forest gives birth to some of the most magnificent trees in the world. Often, we head over to the reserve (which is free for locals, score!) and simply let their magnitude sink in. An entire ecosystem in one tree, born long before Costa Rican was even a country. It’s a humbling experience, every time.

3. Lila on ecstasy: We live on top of a hill. Every single time we go up or down; our dog Lila guides the way as she jumps with rabbit-like leaps of excitement. We call her “la potra salvaje” (the wild horse). Her happiness as she races through the forest exploring, smelling, and smiling back at us, is a constant source of joy.

4. Leaving the door open: simple, yet so meaningful. Having grown up surrounded by houses covered in bars and barbed wire, the simple notion of leaving the door open while going on walks with Lila, or not bothering to lock the car in town; has become a source of ease and trust.

5. Fire: Sure, it rains a lot. But for a true fire builder, that’s only a fun challenge to tackle. I can spend hours gathering wood, designing the structure, and lighting the fire itself. My clothes remain smoky for days, but it only serves as reminder of how beautifully meditative it is to simply sit around the fire, enjoying its mighty, soothing qualities. Fridays at sunset, there will be a fire pit going in front of our house.

Lila’s smile, Sebas’s fire, and our favorite “higuerón”

“It ends up being a way more cosmopolitan hangout spot than any ‘trendy’ bar in San Jose.”

6. The community: an extremely important element to us. Monteverde has one of the most unique communities we have come across. It was first founded by Quakers, a group of peace activists that left the U.S. to avoid getting drafted during the Korean War. They are still an important and active part of Monteverde, and now share these grounds with locals from surrounding areas, a wide variety of Costa Ricans that fled “Chepe” in search of peace and tranquility, and foreigners that show up as either tourists, longer term volunteers at the Friends School or travelers that enamored with the place, decided to stay.

7. Belmar Hotel: perhaps the most influential element in our decision to move here. It is there that we fell in love two years ago, and it is there that we let our love grow. In a way, it’s like our own country club… daily yoga, smoothie bar, 15% discount for ticos makes the farm-to-table food affordable, and artisanal cocktail happy hours with an ocean view are a consistent source of inspiration to tackle our ambitious projects. It ends up being a way more cosmopolitan hangout spot than any “trendy” bar in San Jose.

Hotel Belmar: You gotta be kidding me.

8. People have names: Uriel at the “Choripanería”, Pax at the supermarket, Sinaí at the hotel. No more “señorita” and “señor”. These people know my name. Something about that warms my heart.

9. Productivity: The city has too many distractions. We knew if we took those away, our output would soar. And soared it has. Between the two of us, we virtually manage four companies, which require a whole lot of attention, proactivity and leadership. We replaced buildings for mountains, car horns for birds. The result: more successful businesses.

10. The drive to San Jose: Often times people will refer to the 3-hour drive to and from San Jose: “It must be so draining and exhausting…” they’ll think. It couldn't be more the contrary. Our drives through the beautiful scenery have become a ritual, something we look forward to. We bounce off ideas, connect, practice pitches for projects, send audio love messages to our favorite people (our new favorite activity), or just take in the beauty and get inspired by nature. It sure beats the heavy traffic of the city.

We came to Monteverde as en experiment and have realized that as entrepreneurs, we can co-create the kind of life we want, and choose a lifestyle based on our actual needs that will enrich and support us in our desire to support and contribute to others. We want to inspire other people to feel empowered to do the same, to follow that calling and take a leap of faith. To ask why not instead of what if.

This article was written in honor of Jimmy Forrest, our neighbour, landlord and dear friend who recently left the community to get cancer treatment. We hope to have you back soon my friend!