1. Call your Representatives.

Google who they are and their phone numbers. Check out their stances on issues and if you believe they need to vote a certain way in order to represent you, call them and let them know. Here's a list of Representatives. Be sure to also call your local reps.

2. Volunteer.

Want to help refugees and/or immigrants? Look up areas in your community that work to support them. Here's a list of organizations that help Syrian refugees in various communities.

Want to help men and women gain access to family planning, medical support and more? Planned Parenthood has multiple ways you can get involved.

Worried about animals? Your local ASPCA is probably looking for volunteers.

Is there a cause that you're passionate about and want to help? I can almost guarantee there are organizations in your community for whatever cause you want to help and they need volunteers.

3. VOTE

Let American Vote is an org fighting to make sure ALL Americans have the right to vote by working to combat voter suppression laws. We should all have the opportunity to vote, and if you do, understand that people fought for you to have that right and some are still struggling to gain access to voting today. So don’t waste your opportunity to vote.

Nov. 7th is the State Election Date. Don't forget to vote, educate others about voting, and educate your reps on what you want them to advocate for.

4. Educate

Both yourself and others. Read fact-based books and articles on the issues so you can better understand it. You can't change or improve something if you don't know what it is. If you come across someone who doesn't understand an issue you are passionate about, you can help them understand and guide them towards these sources as well.

Watch and read the whole thing. When you see a video DO NOT just watch the small, edited clips. This will help you have more educated conversations because you know everything that was said, not just the main points people want you to see. Then post this online so everyone can watch or read it.

5. Donate

For holidays, instead of a gift, ask your family to donate to a cause you're passionate about.

Every month try taking $10 out of your pay check to give to an org. Work something into your budget IF YOU CAN, but remember no donation is too big or too small.

6. SPEAK UP

When racist, homophobic, nazi-empowering, or misogynistic comments are made, SPEAK UP. Normalizing this rhetoric is dangerous. We have to be able to have these conversations and silence is the loudest form of support for oppression. Fight the narrative that racism if okay. Don't let someone tarnish your values by remaining silent.

7. Start An Organization!

If you care enough about something and you think it's not being talked about, not enough is being done, or you're too far away to help, then create a resource for yourself.

Students: (any age) You can start a group on campus. Talk to the head of the on campus organizations and what it takes to pitch it. Keep in mind logistics such as how much money you'll need from the school, how often you'll meet, social media managers, community outreach, and the impact you want to make.

Adults: Talk to students about creating an org on campus. Ask if you can be their community or adult advisor to oversee everything. Or contact your Mayor of Representative in your community. Tell them your idea and see it through. Even if it's just meetings that then grow into community based events.

8. Attend Rallies

At rallies you can show support and also talk to people about other ways to get involved.

You can create a peaceful, inclusive, and anti-oppressive rally. Talk to your friends and community members about it. Ask your Mayor where a good place to have it is and if there is proper paperwork you have to fill out. Start a group on FB and spread the word!

March Against White Supremacy is in December and Take Back The Night has rallies all across the the U.S. and Canada throughout the year. Google or look on Facebook for rallies in your area. Sart saving up to attend ones that are farther away. Your attendance matters whether it's a local or national rally.

9. Care About Other People

This is probably the most important point. Want to make a difference? Care enough to do something. Be kind to other people. Ask how they are. Spread kindness, even if it is not always shown to you.

10. Don't Give up