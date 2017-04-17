10 Times Jennifer Garner Was Brutally Honest About This Whole Parenting Thing

Jennifer Garner is a bonafide movie star, but she’s also leaned all the way into her role as a devoted parent to three kids.

And while Garner fought—and won!—a fierce battle to keep the paparazzi from basically stalking her little ones, she has also been refreshingly candid about what it is like to raise them. Like that time she geeked out over meeting George Clooney...with a lice treatment in her hair.