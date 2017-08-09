We can’t deny our love for pumpkin spice lattes, but these products show there’s a limit to our obsession
Whether or not we want to admit it, fall is right around the corner. Soon, the days of frosé will be gone and pumpkin spice will be here.
MORE ON PUMPKIN SPICE:
Though we are definitely always keen to celebrate the start of fall with a classic pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cookies, and even pumpkin spice oatmeal, there is definitely a limit to our pumpkin obsession. Paired with coffee and frothy milk, we love it; in pumpkin pie, it’s fantastic — we’re even keen on pumpkin spice breakfast cereal. The basic components of pumpkin spice — cinnamon, ground ginger, cloves, allspice, and nutmeg — are really pleasant and seasonal in the right applications.
However, there are many, many occasions when we’ve seen, stumbled upon, or tasted a pumpkin-spice-flavored product that proves this craze really has gone too far. Does the world really need pumpkin spice cheese, hummus, or water? Umm… we think not. For these and seven other times pumpkin spice went too far, click here.
Hannah Hoskins and Carolyn Menyes contributed to this report.
CLICK FOR SLIDESHOW 10 Times Pumpkin Spice Went Too Far Slideshow
RELATED LINKS
CONVERSATIONS