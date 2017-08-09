By The Daily Meal Staff

We can’t deny our love for pumpkin spice lattes, but these products show there’s a limit to our obsession

Shutterstock

Whether or not we want to admit it, fall is right around the corner. Soon, the days of frosé will be gone and pumpkin spice will be here.

MORE ON PUMPKIN SPICE:

However, there are many, many occasions when we’ve seen, stumbled upon, or tasted a pumpkin-spice-flavored product that proves this craze really has gone too far. Does the world really need pumpkin spice cheese, hummus, or water? Umm… we think not. For these and seven other times pumpkin spice went too far, click here.

Hannah Hoskins and Carolyn Menyes contributed to this report.

CLICK FOR SLIDESHOW 10 Times Pumpkin Spice Went Too Far Slideshow