10 TIPS FOR STRATEGICALLY NEGOTIATING REAL ESTATE DEALS

Negotiating is first and foremost about preparation. The following is a negotiating list that is your go to guide for your next real estate transaction. Whether you are buying or selling, renting or just contracting for a home improvement, you will need to negotiate the deal. To get ready, go over this list, tailor it to your situation and then practice, practice, practice with friends and family. Don’t skimp on practice: any weakness in your negotiating game will be exploited by your counterpart.