10 Unique & Wacky Things To Experience in Tokyo

Everyone has heard that Japan is full of crazy and weird things. Tokyo is the mecca of all things unique and wacky. Every time my sister and I visit Japan, there’s always something new to check out. That’s why we, along with millions of other visitors, love this country so much. Here is our top 10 list of the unique and wacky things we experienced from our last visit to Tokyo:

1 | Kawasaki Warehouse

"Anata no Warehouse" meaning "Your Warehouse" located in Kawasaki (30-minute train ride from the center of Tokyo) is the coolest arcade center you will ever encounter. Designed to look like the run-down streets of Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong, everything looks grimy and rustic. This is a site not to be missed!

Photo taken by Travel Pockets Kawaski Warehouse - arcade center in Japan

2 | Robot Restaurant

Many view this place as a tourist trap and yes, 95% of the customers are foreigners, but it's still a crazy awesome show to watch. The larger than life monsters, robots and demons dancing with the bright, vibrant colors and lights is so trippy and quite an experience.

Photo taken by Travel Pockets Robert Restaurant in Japan - the most trippy show you’ll every experience

3 | Steak Katsu

Steak katsu is a fairly new dish in Japan and very popular at the moment. There are people lined up for hours waiting to taste this delicious fried steak that just melts in your mouth.

Photo taken by Travel Pockets Gyukatsu - fried steak that just melts in your mouth

If you are a Totoro fan, you must visit this cafe as their yummy cream puffs are designed in the shape of Totoro. You can sit down and enjoy the dessert upstairs or take some home with you at the bakery and gift shop downstairs.

Photo taken by Travel Pockets The cutest Totoro cream puffs in Japan

5 | Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo DisneySea is only in Japan and they have special characters exclusive to this park only. Duffy the bear and his friends are so popular in Japan that there is a line to get into the gift shop that only sells Duffy items.

Photo take by Travel Pockets If you’re a Disney fan, you must visit DisneySea in Japan

6 | Mori Art Museum

Mori Art Museum in Roppongi Hills is a beautiful contemporary art museum located on the 52nd floor of Mori Tower. They have interesting and unique pieces of art that will be sure to inspire you. After exploring the museum, take in the spectacular view of Tokyo on their observation deck.

Photo taken by Travel Pockets Mori Art Museum located on the 52nd floor of Mori Tower in Japan

7 | Hedgehog Cafe

While you are in Roppongi, stop by the adorable Hedgehog Cafe, Harry's (a play on the word "harinezumi", which means hedgehog in Japanese). You'll be able to hold and play with these cute little creatures as you enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks.

Photo taken by Travel Pockets See what it feels like to hold a hedgehog at the Hedgehog Cafe in Japan

8 | Owl Cafe

If you're not into hedgehogs, there's also an Owl Cafe in Akihabara. Learn how to hold and pet the owls gently and quietly. Just be cautious when an owl makes it's way up to your head. They tend to use the bathroom whenever they please...

Photo taken by Travel Pockets Learn how to pet and hold owls at the Owl Cafe in Japan

9 | Maid Cafe

Maid cafes have been around in Japan for awhile and it's just one of those things you have to do while you're there. Get ready to say some cute Japanese phrases, make kawaii (cute) hand movements and be called "master".

Photo taken by Travel Pockets A classic wacky thing to do in Japan is to visit a maid cafe

10 | Kura Sushi

Sushi is on everyone's mind when visiting Japan and there's no better place to try some sushi than Kura Sushi. Great prices, great variety and fun games await you at this self-service restaurant.

Photo by Travel Pockets Kura Sushi is a great place to try some sushi at great prices while playing some fun games

WHERE TO STAY IN JAPAN

Royal Park Hotel The Shiodome, Tokyo (located near Tsukiji Fish Market) 1-6-3 Higashi-Shinbashi, Minato 105-8333, Tokyo Prefecture

Grand Hyatt Tokyo (located near Hedgehog Cafe in Roppongi) 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato 106-0032, Tokyo Prefecture Read our review HERE

Written by Crystal Behrends from Travel Pockets.