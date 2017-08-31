10 Useful and Free Digital Marketing Courses

Below is a list of 10 free certificate courses which will help you develop your digital marketing career whether you are a beginner or not.

Note: these online courses are available in most countries and information must be applied according to each national legislation.

Required of any marketing manager who is in charge of PPC and search engine marketing. The certification can be obtained after you pass at least 2 exams: the mandatory AdWords Fundamentals exam and any of the following more specific exams: Search Advertising, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Video Advertising, or Shopping Advertising. All the required learning materials can be found in Google’s Learning Center or on the AdWords Help Center website. Accessible to all Google Partners. Becoming a Google Partner is free and it brings you a series of benefits such as access to exclusive training, marketing news, offers, etc.

Valid for 18 months, it is only mandatory that you pass one exam, but you have various stages that you have to go through in order to successfully obtain the certificate and the necessary web analytics knowledge: Google Analytics for Beginners, Advanced Google Analytics, E-commerce Analytics, and Google Tag Manager Fundamentals. Like for the AdWords certification, you need to be part of the Google Partners community. All of your Google certifications will be shown on your Google Partners profile page.

Similar to Google, Bing also offers their own pay-per-click advertising service known as Bing Ads. Although you may be more familiar with the way in which GooglemAdWords works, Bing Ads has many similar features which you can learn about through the Bing Ads Training Courses.

One of my personal favorites, HubSpot offers a large variety of certificates you can achieve that are valid for a year as courses slightly change periodically in order to keep up with digital marketing’s growing trends. You can opt for the general exam (the Inbound Certification) or for any of the other free certifications, such as Content Marketing Certification, Email Marketing, Inbound Sales, Growth-Driven Design, or courses which teach you how to use HubSpot’s own software. I would recommend that you take the HubSpot Inbound Certification Exam as your first one as it can introduce the basic concepts of digital marketing to you.

It teaches all that you need to know about becoming a Facebook pro. There are some free courses and learning paths tailored to your professional profile, but the most valuable general Blueprint Certification (Facebook Certified Planning Professional and Facebook Certified Buying Professional) can be obtained only through an online proctored exam that costs up to $150 US.

It’s your most useful and up-to-date introduction to Twitter Ads and related products and strategies. There are two learning paths (known as Flight Paths) you can take, but, as always, I suggest that you pursue both: Marketing Leadership and Executive Leadership.

It’s similar to HubSpot’s Inbound Certification in the sense that it teaches the basics of each aspect of digital marketing. Like in HubSpot’s case, you’ll receive a certificate that is valid for 12 months and a badge to prove your knowledge at the end of the course.

Open2Study offers various free online courses among which I would recommend the following for a future digital marketer: Online Advertising, Writing for the Web, and User Experience for the Web.

This is one of the few courses which anyone, regardless of their job title, should take to brush up on their online advertising skills. It is perhaps one of the easiest and most commonly found certificates in a person’s resume. Be on the look out for local Google Digital Garage events that you can physically attend to boost your online marketing knowledge and gain a secondary certificate.

Be aware that except for the Google, Bing, Facebook, and HubSpot certifications, most of these certificates hold no official value to your resume. They can only support your theoretical training for a future job and your claims to be an independent and lifelong learner. All of the above courses are free and offer certificates without requesting additional payments.

Quick Fact: for your complete digital marketing training consider taking courses on Microsoft Office, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Adobe Creative Cloud, UX, or software testing, as well.