10 Wake and Take Breakfast Recipes

Getting back into the school swing of things can make mornings a bit grueling, but a delicious homemade breakfast can ease the pain. From Zucchini Muffins with Chocolate Chips to Raspberry Jam Bars, these grab-and-go breakfast treats will motivate your family to jump out of bed in the morning.

With two bowls and a muffin tin, you can whip up these kid-friendly treats in just 35 minutes — and they’re a great way to sneak a little extra protein and vegetables. Feel free to swap out the chocolate chips and nuts for your favorite add-ins. GET THE RECIPE

This recipe was inspired by the homemade granola served The Inn at Occidental in Sonoma County, CA. With clusters of oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, toasted coconut, and wheat germ, it’s as good for you as it is good-tasting. GET THE RECIPE

Banana and coconut are a natural combination and this easy quick bread is a great way to enjoy them. GET THE RECIPE

If your family goes through a lot of granola bars, it makes sense to make them from scratch — and these homemade bars put all those expensive store-bought granola bars to shame. Plus, they’re no-bake and take only ten minutes to make. GET THE RECIPE

The recipe for this old-fashioned blueberry coffee cake traces back to a 1954 Pillsbury Recipe & Baking Contest. Its creator, 15-year-old Renny Powell, called her tender, easy-to-make cake “Boy Bait” for its habit forming effect on young men. (She won 2nd place in the junior division.) My version is updated with lemon zest to complement the flavor of the blueberries and a crunchy cinnamon streusel topping. GET THE RECIPE

With their wholesome “oatey” flavor and crunchy streusel topping, these hearty oat muffins are a wonderful way to start the day. GET THE RECIPE

Crispy, chewy, and rich, these bars are a mishmash of nuts, cereal, coconut, and dried blueberries bound with a sweet almond butter-date paste. The best part? They hold together as well as store-bought bars. (Read: they won’t crumble into a million pieces in your purse when you’re running out the door.) GET THE RECIPE

These muffins strike the perfect balance between wholesome and indulgent. They’re lower in fat and sugar than most muffins, enriched with nutritious wheat bran and whole wheat flour, and chock-full of antioxidant-rich blueberries. GET THE RECIPE

Sweet, tart, and gooey, these bars are a happy marriage of blondies and raspberry jam. GET THE RECIPE