So, you clicked on this post right now because there’s a part of you that’s kinda woo’woo. There’s also a chance you‘re craving a fresh approach to achieving success and you’re open to the idea that exploring your woo-side can actually bring you massive success.

Well, you’re in for a treat. This is a story about the 10 Ways Being Woo-Woo Can Set You Up For Wild Success.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve dabbled in the woo’woo world at some point in your journey and you’ve always been fascinated with how it all works. You know, the “coincidences” that happen time after time, the power of The Law of Attraction, the beautiful gems and crystals that you have stashed away and even the tarot cards hiding in your drawer somewhere.

But for whatever reason, you’re reluctant to share that side of you. You’re worried people will think you’re crazy, unprofessional or not relatable. So, instead, you shy away from it, bury it or keep it a secret and forget the power that it can have on your life and your experience of it.

This was me. And for the longest time, I stopped practicing it and refused to share this side of me, for the reasons mentioned above.

I mean, who wants to feel isolated because of their beliefs?

However, at the beginning of the year, I made a commitment to Be Brave. I set the intention that I would do what I needed to do to spread my message so that I could create a lasting impact that could serve the masses.

Something lead me back to my woo-woo. And so, I journaled, I mediated, I added crystals to my collection and got back into the habit of using my tarot cards. I brought myself to the mat as often as I could throughout each week and I fully surrendered.

I let my woo-woo side lead me to wild success.

Here’s what the journey to wild success looks like in my World - all thanks to this part of me that is finally ready to harness the power of manifestation.

Woo-woo = wild success

#1 I AM FOCUSED AF.

I had 2 babies in 2 years and started my business with a 7-month old while 9 weeks pregnant with my second. It wasn’t until I started to get back into meditation-mode that I could overcome my fear, my doubts and my limiting beliefs that almost drop into depression. I was scared AF. As soon as I turned on the ‘woo, I was revived. That same year, I hosted my biggest fundraising event, launched my membership site and rolled out my coaching practice 2 weeks before baby #2 arrived and since then, things have been nothing short of amazing. If that’s not focused, I don’t know what is. Thank you, woo-woo!

#2 PEOPLE COME TO ME.

I can’t tell you how many times I needed someone to help me in my business and magically (but not really), this person would show up in my life. For example, I needed someone to help me with a Branding Success Kit that I launched.. I had a vision that I would meet her and I did not worry about whether or not it would happen. And BAM! I met the most amazing lady through Pinterest while I was clicking away. I messaged her. She was stoked. We connected. We collaborated. And now, we are forever friends! It was an easy process because I trusted that it would just work out.

#3 OPPORTUNITIES KEEP KNOCKING. HELLO!!

Time and time again, I’ve had an idea about something that I really wanted to experience in the real and over time (sometimes sooner than I expected), the opportunity would present itself. For example, I made it a goal and mission of mine this year to find ways to share my message: “To awaken the Warrior within + empower women to manifest an unshakable dream business.” An opportunity to share my message literally fell on my lap and two weeks ago, I won Mrs. BC for my Province, positioning me in the best place to inspire + empower more women from all walk’s of Life. Woo-woo!!

#4 I AM CONFIDENT AF.

Now, I wouldn’t say that I’m confident all.the.time. As a matter of fact, I have to give my head a shake any time I feel like I’m playing small. BUT, my level of confidence has gone WAY UP since tapping into my woo-woo. This way of living gives me the I-GOT-THIS-ATTITUDE and everyday, I feel more and more compelled to share my truth, my story and my message to the World. It’s not easy putting yourself on the line to be judged, ridiculed or misunderstood... and this is where having confidence becomes such an asset.

#5 I AM BETTER FRIENDS WITH FEAR.

I used to think that having fear was bad. Through my woo-woo practice, I’m learning how to accept the fear that shows up from time to time and discovering ways to find my way back to a place of love. For example, I was afraid to get on stage and share my message when I was being interviewed at the Miss BC Pageant. I found a way to move away from the fear and speak my truth from a place of love and service, instead. It was an incredible experience to feel calm and safe in that moment. I’m learning that fear exists in the presence of something that needs to addressed. And by having the tools to look at your fears right in the eyes, it gets way easier push passed the fear.

#6 THE “HOW” OF BUILDING A BUSINESS, FALLS ON MY LAP.

I noticed that any time I needed something for my business - an email list, a business tool, an expert, or an answer, I could easily find it, or somehow, it would find me. For example, I was thinking about doing some Facebook Ads the other day... and BAM Sandy Sidhu (Facebook Ads Expert) popped up on my News Feed. The timing was perfect! I realize now more than ever that woo-woo does work for business. When you are clear with what you want to achieve and the feelings that you desire, it’s incredible what shows up in your reality. I have become way more resourceful since indulging in my ‘woo.

#7 MY RELATIONSHIPS ARE ON FLEEK... CAN I SAY THAT? LOL.

My woo-woo has brought me closer to my husband, made me a better friend to my girlfriends, and a way better mama to my girls. I express more gratitude, I’m a better listener, I can empathize more, I am present with my girls and I am overall, a little more loving, a little more understanding and a little more FORGIVING (that’s a big one) than I’ve ever been. A little goes a long way and my relationships deserve this kind of attention.

#8 I HAVE WAY MORE PATIENCE.

Being the ambitious person that I’ve always been, I would often find myself feeling frantic or anxious about what I needed to do, the goals I needed to accomplish, and the plans I needed to fulfil. If it weren’t for being woo-woo, I would have probably had an attack of some sort, from the stress and anxiety I’d put myself through, especially when things aren’t going my way. Self-doubt is now easier to overcome and waking up everyday in the anticipation of something amazing has been my way of Life.

#9 I AM WAY LESS REACTIVE.

Often times, it’s so much easier to react and express our feelings of anger, frustration and overwhelm, especially with all the chaos that comes with raising 2 girls under 2, a 10-year old step-daughter who’s starting to express her own opinions (don’t get me started), a hubby that doesn’t always “get you,” and a business that can, at times, be neglected. My woo-woo helps me control my emotions and inspires me to come from a place of Love, as often as I can remember. This has been incredibly liberating and a lot healthier for my state of mind.

#10 I AM A MAGNET FOR PROSPERITY.

Any time I start worrying about money and thoughts pour in about whether or not I’d fulfill my financial goals for the month, something would show up in form of abundance, whether I was finding cash in old purses or receiving payment for my services. Woo-woo has my back and it feels amazing to be supported in this way. My relationship with money continues to evolve in a way that I never could imagine.

So, there you have it... the top 10 ways being woo-woo has set me up for wild success!

Wanna know the best part about all of this?

Your woo-woo can do this for you too, my Love.

