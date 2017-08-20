10 Ways Donald Trump Can Save This World. You’ve Got This Don!

You’ve got this Donald! Here’s a few thoughts for you:

1. Show up with compassion. Care about people Donald, like real people, like humanity. Show some respect to individuals that are doing it hard. Care more for human beings than actual business.

2. Create solidarity around peace. Creating peace is more than just wanting it. It’s actually being a part of it. It’s moving in that direction in everything that you choose and do. Be an example of what is possible Don.

3. Wing it. I know that stuff doesn’t come easy to you. I get that. But what if you ‘act as if’. “Act as if you already were loved”, “act as if the world could be better and decide from there”, “act as if you were the one that could save this beautiful planet” and we’ll believe you!! Because all we need right now is a glimmer of hope in the right direction. You’ve got this Don!

4. Think of people beyond your walls. There is more to humanity that you are missing right now. We all have life, we all feel and bleed. Because we are born in different lands does not make us extra terrestrials, it makes us part of our human race. This family is created from Love and deep within we are all connected. What we do to one, harms the whole. Think about that Donald, and be kind

5. Know your insecurities and do not make decisions from them. What is running your life? In fact, what is running ours? Is it your fear that someone is after you? That someone is better than you? That you need to control everything just because you want to control? What are the insecurities that are running this world? Let’s take a look at them and not choose from them, but heal them and choose from Love. Yes that may seem funny to you. I hear your “Oh, please!”, but try it. Hope is a beautiful thing when people are living in fear. You can change that Donald 6. Tell someone, a group of people, that you do believe that they are good and would love their ideas and communities to be celebrated in your country. People show up in the strangest ways when we berate them. But raise them, and they'll shock you at how much they can offer you. See more for them, and they will also be more. Belief in someone, a group of people, will raise this community to believe in themselves, and act accordingly. People don't thrive through shame. There's enough for all of us to be happy Donald, you've got this!

6. Tell someone, a group of people, that you do believe that they are good and would love their ideas and communities to be celebrated in your country. People show up in the strangest ways when we berate them. But raise them, and they’ll shock you at how much they can offer you. See more for them, and they will also be more. Belief in someone, a group of people, will raise this community to believe in themselves, and act accordingly. People don’t thrive through shame. There’s enough for all of us to be happy Donald, you’ve got this!

7. Know who you are. First and foremost, you are human Donald If we don’t get that right, it’s very hard to be the best human in a Leadership position. Leaders thrive and lead. They empower and create movements of fear or hope and prosperity for all. What is your choice? What choices do you make in your day to day life? Did you have a handle on life? You see, the way we do one thing is how we do everything. I wonder how you treated your wife, and the people in your life? Did you see people? I mean really see the people behind your powerful walls? I wonder why one man needs to so heavily hide behind those Trump doors? Don, let’s move outside the walls, there’s beauty in the eyes of people that you pass. There’s so much beauty behind your gold castles in the sky.

8. Create with a vision for good. Everything we think and do is at cause, and the effect is whatever we have chosen to create with. What effect are you leaving on this world, this country, this planet? What effect are you going to be known for? Donald, you can be more! Choose the effect you want to create in this world, and BE that. You got this Donald. You got this

9. Envision the greatest version of our planet. What if you created out of pure belief that there is a vision on your life to be defined by Greatness. Greatness is not about you Donald Greatness is defined by the impact you make to others. The impact that you create in this world. You are already powerful. You no longer have to prove that. You have proved your power. Be bigger than that Donald. Prove that you are Good. You’ve got this Donald. I know you do

10. Move through this world like you matter. You matter so much Donald. You matter to us, our families, our communities, our nationalities, and our world. The very planet we live on is calling on you. The people are calling on you. We want a leader that loves, that cares, that wants expansion through hope and ideas. You are in one of the greatest positions that this planet has ever seen. You are our leader. Not just in the USA but worldwide you affect all of us. I believe in you Donald. I believe that you can do good. I believe that life puts us in places where we can show up at our Greatness.

We believe in you. Believe in us too Donald. Believe that we will hold you to the highest intention for our world, for peace and for all humanity to thrive and love and become One.

It is Done. In One, In All, In Love.

Peace Donald We Are One.