10 Ways Southerners Are Way More Polite Than You

By Carolyn Menyes

Just look to the six components of classic Southern hospitality

istockphoto.com “Y'all come back now, ya hear?"

There are a lot of things the southern United States is known for: a particular accent, insanely delicious and indulgent foods, and an unending heat, just to name a few. But if there’s another thing that sets the South apart from the rest of the country, it’s the signature hospitality of its residents.

MORE ON SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY:

There are widely considered to be six pillars to classic Southern hospitality: charity, charm, good home cooking, helpfulness, kindness, and politeness. Each one of these six qualities emphasizes a different individual aspect of how to be the most considerate person you can be and each one of these six qualities is apparent in a proper Southerner.

Beyond these six basic aspects, manners, polite language, friendliness, and one’s own reputation play a huge rule in both why and how Southerners are so darn polite. Chances are a true Southerner could teach you a few lessons about proper etiquette.

And if you happen to be a Yankee, click here to see the 10 ways Southerners are more polite than you, and take a few notes. Trust us: Your politeness will increase tenfold.

