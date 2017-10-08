10 Ways to Celebrate National Neighbor Day (aka: Halloween)

So, according to Congress, September 28th is National Good Neighbor Day. No. Nope. Huh uh. Now, Halloween may get credit for already being a National holiday, but it is FOR SURE the holiday for neighborhoods everywhere. It’s kind of like the falsification that National Candy Day is November 4th. Let me ask you a question: What day of the year are we encouraged to wear our fat pants and gorge ourselves with endless Reeces Peanut Butter Cups, Starburst and full-sized Snickers Bars? Maybe it’s just me, but I’m pretty sure that day is Halloween. What day is it that all your neighbors walk through your neighborhood going door-to-door, knocking & popping their heads into every home? Right, Halloween. So, Halloween takes the cake for National Candy Day, National Dress Up Like a Fool Day and the potential for National Good Neighbor Day.

So, how can you celebrate this National Neighborhood holiday? Here are 10 ways:

1. Just Stay in Your Driveway- This is so easy and doesn’t require any extra planning but makes a big difference. Instead of staying inside all night, be out where the action is at. Better yet, get the neighbors right around you to all pass out candy from their driveways too, so you can hang out together. Our entire neighborhood does this and it’s a blast.

2. Fire pits & Hotdogs- Since you’re already outside, have some fun while you’re at it. See if any of your surrounding neighbors have a firepit and pool together your resources to make it a good time. Put some drinks in a cooler, grab a speaker and play the Halloween Kids Bop playlist, set up some extra camp chairs and grill some hot dogs to give away. Feeding peoples’ kids on Halloween will gain you lifelong friends. Maybe it’s just me, but every Halloween, we get so excited to Trick or Treat, that we forget that we need food to live. And sure enough, I end up with 4 literal monsters who’ve only eaten Skittles for a meal. The people on my block who do this are real heros. We all love them for it and they love doing it.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth-McKinney.com

3. Hot Chocolate and S’mores- If hot dogs aren’t your thing but you still have access to a firepit, get a big canister of hot cocoa and some giant marshmallows. Because who can ever resist s’mores on an open fire? No one can.

4. Boo Your Neighbors- This is a fun tradition in our neighborhood. To “boo” someone, you sneak onto their doorstep and leave a small bucket of tricks and treats for them to discover the next morning (ie: Halloween stickers, glow sticks, candy or whatever you can find in the Target dollar bin. They “boo” 2 more people and so on. It’s really fun.

Printables at: http://www.thetomkatstudio.com/2012/09/printableboosigns/

5. Outdoor Movie- I realize that this one requires a projector (which most of us do not have) but on the off chance you have one or can borrow one, it’s pretty fun to show a movie on your garage. Here are some family friendly suggestions: Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Ghostbusters or even The Wizard of Oz. For young kids, I recommend Toy Story of Terror, Scared Shrekless, Monsters Inc. and Hotel Transylvania.

6. Halloween Hay Bale Dinner- I’m not thinking fancy here. I’m picturing 2-3 folding tables lined up, covered in paper tablecloths from Walmart and a bunch of hay bales for seating. We all have to eat! Ask 2-3 neighbors around you to come over the wknd before Halloween and go potluck.

7. Host a Not-so-Spooky Service Drive- Why not learn together what it means to be a good neighbor with your actual neighbors? In light of all the hurricanes this year, one of my neighbors is running with a Halloween Hurricane Drive. We’re looking into partnering with our neighborhood elementary school (who’s adopted a school in Texas) and hoping to send some items down south. But you could do a food drive, partner with a foster care program and do backpacks or coats... Good neighbors are made when we give generously and sacrificially of our time, talents and resources. Good neighborhoods can be made when we do that collectively.

8. Halloween Kids Game Night- Think simple: Bobbing for apples, Donuts on a string, Toilet paper mummies...I’m thinking something that will cost you $5-10 but will create some fun memories with those close.

9. Pumpkin Carving Night- Nothing too profound here, but a crowd pleaser for sure.

10. Trick or Treat “Post-Party”- Let the candy trading begin! Again, the driveway is key. Lay out some blankets for the kids, put on that Kids Bop Halloween Playlist and enjoy watching children turn into comatose animals as they devour their chocolate treasures. (My kids have eaten actual wrappers in the process).

Whatever you do, don’t miss the opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and move past the awkward wave with that person next door. They’re not as spooky as you might think.