10 Ways To Date Your Husband

BONUS: This is HUGE. Let your guard, shield, and armor down. People are so afraid to trust that they wind up with flat and empty relationships. Dare to tell him your deepest, darkest secrets. Give him a chance to love all of you. Then listen without judgement to his deepest, darkest secrets. Accepting all of him will let you deeper in his heart. Ask him about his dreams for his life. Have a conversation like you never had with full-on authenticity and inner truth. Some like to keep the mystery, but true soulmate love means you navigate the messy parts to get to the good stuff. You may have had the fluffy love when you were dating but that’s when all you had was lust....having this juicy, love stuff after life has gotten a hold of you is a priceless treasure to cherish forever. There is nothing sexier than giving each other the gift of letting the other one know you love them more than they could ever imagined.