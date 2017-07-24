All the signs you should look for when you're online dating.

SOURCE: N. LEEPER, SHUTTERSTOCK

We've all seen Nev and Max. We've all sat in our living rooms thinking "Are you serious? He/she is SO FAKE."

Sometimes it's so obvious to tell when someone is being fake when we're on the outside looking in.

But are you online dating? Have you been catfished and feel like a total idiot? Don't worry. Here are 10 ways to tell you're being catfished:

1. If he "went to Harvard," but doesn't have a job.

There are way too many guys sitting on online dating sites who claim to have gone to Harvard. I know there aren't that many people in my area who all just happen to have gone to Harvard. It's especially fishy if they claim to have a degree from a prestigious university and they're unemployed. (See point number 6)

2. If all his pictures are group photos or photos from far away.

If it's tough to tell which person is the one you're talking to in their photos, you're more than likely being catfished. It's much easier to pretend to be someone you're not if you use all group photos from pretty far away.

3. If he refuses to call you on the phone.

Listening to someone's voice is one of the better ways to get to know them. If they refuse to talk to you on the phone, they might be of the opposite gender. We've all seen MTV's Catfish, where someone who doesn't want to talk on the phone is trying everything they can to keep from exposing themselves via their voice.

4. If his video chat "never works."

This is one of the easiest ways to tell you're being catfished. If he's refusing to video chat with you and claims it's because his video chat "isn't working," he's catfishing you. It's the 21st century. He could find a way.

5. If he doesn't have Snapchat.

Literally everyone has Snapchat. If he doesn't, I'd question his legitimacy. If he can't download it on his smartphone, I'd really start to question whether or not he's real.

6. If they ask you for money.

Do not EVER send money to someone you've met online. Those who ask for money from someone they've never met are simply trying to scam people into getting money.

7. If their job requires them to travel all over the world and they're never close enough to you to meet.

It's easy to use this excuse as a reason not to meet you. If their claiming they have a job that requires them to travel too much to meet you, they're traveling too much to have a relationship with you as well.

8. If they look like they could be mildly famous or they're just too good looking to be real.

People love to use fake photos. If the photos look fake, they are. Do NOT trust photos that look too good to be a real person, taken with a smartphone.

9. If they seem too good to be true.

Is there just too much about them that's perfect? Is there just no way that there's nothing wrong with them? Yeah. Too good to be true. Don't lie to yourself. If your gut says it's fake, IT'S FAKE.

10. If you have a funny feeling in your gut.