10 Ways To Workout And Not Hate It

A lot of us hate working out. It can be a painstakingly, grueling process that can be difficult to keep up with day in and day out. However, while some people might boast or brag about their progress or results in the gym, that’s not really how to keep things consistent. No, the best way to start being active and keep at it is to make it fun for yourself, which is what I’m going to give you a few pointers on how to do. Check them out below:

Start Biking To Work

If you live in an area where it’s safe, biking to work can be an excellent way to get in a little bit of exercise. According to the Census Bureau, commuting via bike to work has increased 60% over the past decade, making it an incredibly popular option. Furthermore, this is an excellent alternative to driving as it saves on gas as well as wear and tear on your car.

Set Daily Goals, Not Monthly or Yearly

According to bodybuilder.com, nearly 60% of people who set a New Year’s Resolution to get back in shape end up failing. Why is this the case? Because so many of them set their goals wrong, lying to themselves in saying “if I keep going then in 2 weeks or 3 months X will happen.”

When it comes to fitness, there are a lot of factors that determine the outcome of your physique, which is why it’s dangerous to predict your progress several months ahead. This leads to discouragement, and in turn, giving up. Instead, try to set daily goals that are obtainable, even if they're as simple as doing push-ups for five minutes. Doing so can take you a long way.

Join A Club or Sports League

Not only is joining an adult sports league an excellent way to stay active but can additionally be a good place to make friends. According to the Sports and Fitness Association, 77% of those surveyed stated they participate in some sort of activity, with these leagues contributing. Check around your area to see if any sports possibly pique your interest.

Technology Is Your Friend

It’s no secret that FitTech has been taking Silicon Valley by storm, with 2014 seeing an 87% growth over the entire market. These apps help hold us accountable, as well as challenge us to vary up our workouts and make an effort to keep it consistent. Depending on the type of fitness plan you’re after, take a look around to see if any might help you achieve your goals.

Go On An Adventure

While most might think that working out is strictly an activity with regiments and timed intervals, that’s simply not the case. The overarching goal here is to just do something active daily for an extended period, which if you feel the need to explore, then this is the perfect opportunity. Whether you take just an hour or a whole weekend, the options are endless, from hiking and swimming to rafting and mountain biking. Utilize this as a chance to do something you never have before but have always wanted to.

Find A Partner

Believe it or not, the meme of “couples that workout together, stay together” has some validity to it. According to a study by Stanford, couples that exercise with one another have an overall increased activity level by 78%. And whether you have a significant other or not, finding a workout buddy can make the process much more fun.

Make It A Game

Turning your workout regiment into a game can be a great way to keep yourself motivated. This can be as silly as “If I do X today, then I’m allowed to play video games for two hours” or even allowing yourself some cheat meals too. Do yourself a favor in making things fun for yourself, for this process will become much easier to handle mentally.

Add Some Variation

A poll by Gallup found that in 2015, 55% of Americans are exercising more frequently. Part of this can be attributed to the FitTech craze mentioned above, but the other element is how these services are changing the way we think about working out. The basic consensus is just to do something active, not always run a certain amount of miles or lift a certain amount of weights. Do what you feel, and the rest will follow.

Hire A Personal Trainer

While they can range drastically in price, personal trainers can be an excellent tool to keeping yourself in check. In research conducted by the University of Wisconsin on the effectiveness of personal training, the study found that 60% of participants moved up regarding their goals. Plus, trainers have a knack for knowing your body and how to reach peak performance better than anyone else, so they’re considered a wise investment.

Reward Yourself