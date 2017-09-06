10 Wealth Creation Strategies For Young Women

Success means different things when measured on different weighing scales. However financial stability is the common denominator used to quantify success by most people. Whether you wish to travel the world, start your own business or donate to charity, all this can only be achieved when you have a solid financial footing and undying willpower. A woman can be termed as financially successful if she has a sufficient bank balance and a stable source of income to offset all her expenses. Wealth cannot be created overnight, it requires a clear vision, sacrifice and some external help to put you on the path to achieving your financial goals.

Have A Predefined Goal

Goal setting is the stepping stone to financial freedom. Just like a rudderless ship, you can also become clueless when you receive your first salary but don’t have set objectives to deal with the same. Your goals need to be realistic, actionable, track able and accurate so that you can align your saving habits towards achieving the same. The 2017 Millennial Money Mindset Survey, conducted in partnership with Middle Tennessee State University, revealed that 54% of Millennials selected “Personalization as the most important factor to financial planning”. Always concentrate on setting positive goals such as saving an extra 500 monthly rather than negative ones such as refraining from dining out.

Starting Early Is The Key

The earlier you start, the longer time you have, to get your finance wheel moving. A savings account is a must for newbies as soon as they get their first pay cheque. The twenties is the best time for planning investments rather than the thirties when your responsibility increases manifold. Steady income flow also calls for investing in a pension scheme. The simple logic behind starting off early is that inflation will increase steadily thus decreasing the purchasing power of your money. Investing in diversified financial instruments will lead to capital growth which can help you offset inflation.

Being Credit Smart

Abusing or using credit as a crutch can make you financially handicapped in the long run. A smart woman knows how to maintain an excellent credit rating by using her card wisely. Financially successful women rarely carry forward credit balances and never miss their bill payment dates as these lapses bring upon high-interest burden and decrease the chances of obtaining business loan or mortgages. Credit cards are powerful tools which sometimes offer membership discounts in the form of restaurant bill rebates and shopping offers. Paying off the credit card bill needs to be on your priority list once you have made use of the same.

Get Professional Assistance

It often requires the combined effort of multiple people, which includes getting advice from investment professionals, to achieve your financial planning objectives. Seek the help of a qualified investment adviser for your financial planning needs. Starting from tax planner to mutual fund advisors, these professionals having a thorough understanding and in-depth subject knowledge required to create a diversified and well balanced financial portfolio that provides both growth and sustainability.

The More The Merrier

When you have got a wardrobe filled with shoe options, why should your income stream be limited to just one source? Financially aware individuals are always on the lookout for brand new ways to create new sources of revenue. Given the current business environment where attrition rate is skyrocketing and both employers and employees are becoming less loyal, you need to monetise your skills by exploring an array of revenue generation options. Sales commissions, financial investments, intellectual property, interest income, real estate and royalties are some alternate sources that you should consider. Financially successful people understand the fact that saving addresses only a portion of the holistic wealth equation. The other side of the equation gets balanced only when you earn more money.

Knowledge Has No Substitute

Signing a cheque book does not equate to financial literacy anymore! Well informed women should regularly attend financial seminars and money management classes and explore online sources to make the most out of their limited budget. Financial IQ boosts up your confidence level and safeguards you from being taken advantage of. Irrespective of your current investment growth, there always remains something extra that can enhance your knowledge and skillset.

Retirement Planning

The earlier you start with retirement planning, the more thankful your future self will be. You should make it a monthly habit of setting a certain portion of your savings for channelizing into retirement linked funds. Keeping track of fund performance by reviewing investment statements on a regular basis is also equally important.

Measuring Your Net Worth

Net worth serves as the primary measure of one’s financial health. Spending a few minutes every month on estimating your financial standing can help to align your financial goals better. Net worth can be determined by subtracting your total liabilities from the total assets figure.

Take Initiative And Keep Exploring

Good things don’t happen on their own. Opportunities need to be capitalised whenever they come your way, and once the well runs dry, you need to dig deeper or excavate new ones. So get into the arena and play an active role in seeking lucrative opportunities that help your reach your goals.

Keep Track Of Where Your Money Goes