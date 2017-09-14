10 Worst Provisions in the Republican Appropriations Bill

Last week, Democratic leaders in Congress negotiated with President Trump to ensure that our government stays fully funded for the next three months. Today, Republicans in the House are forcing a vote on a long-term funding bill that is full of the wrong priorities. It is a cruel bill, and I staunchly oppose it. In addition to cutting critical initiatives that help families and businesses succeed, the bill also includes dozens and dozens of damaging “policy riders.” These controversial policy changes – like defunding Planned Parenthood and cutting off funding for the Affordable Care Act– have no place in a bill that we need to keep our government running.
In June, Rep. Ruben Gallego (AZ-07), and I led 180 House Democrats in writing a letter opposing the inclusion of these extremist riders in the FY2018 federal funding bill.
Below is a sampling of some of the worst provisions included in the Republican bill:
- Threatens women’s health: Eliminates Title X Family Planning and the Teen Pregnancy Prevention program, while prohibiting any federal funding for Planned Parenthood (a major provider of contraception and other services. It also expands the Global Gag Rule.
- Weakens our children’s education: Eliminates the Arts in Education program, Teacher Quality Partnerships, Comprehensive Literacy Development Grants and 8 other education programs – a $2.5 billion cut.
- Fails America’s Seniors: Eliminates the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which provides free, independent counseling for seniors about their Medicare options.
- Targets health care research: Prohibits any funding for the Affordable Care Act and prohibits the use of fetal tissue for medical research (threatening ongoing research into ALS, juvenile diabetes, macular degeneration, Parkinson’s and other diseases).
- Allows big banks and financial advisers to run rampant: Overturns the rule requiring financial advisers to provide advice that is in the best interests of individual investors and eliminates the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s authority over big banks.
- Puts animals at risk: Opens the door for horse slaughter plants for human consumption in the United States.
- Neglects the reality of climate change: Prohibits funding for the Green Climate Fund, slashes funding for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and hinders the enforcement of the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act.
- Worsens our response to gun violence: Prevents the Department of Justice from requiring information on gun sales.
- Turns its back on communities of color: Prohibits the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from collecting employer and race information.
- Betrays America’s workers: Eliminates Apprenticeship Grants and Employment Services to States, while overturning a National Labor Relations Board ruling that allows workers to bargain with companies to help improve their hours and wages.
