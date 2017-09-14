10 Worst Provisions in the Republican Appropriations Bill

Last week, Democratic leaders in Congress negotiated with President Trump to ensure that our government stays fully funded for the next three months. Today, Republicans in the House are forcing a vote on a long-term funding bill that is full of the wrong priorities. It is a cruel bill, and I staunchly oppose it. In addition to cutting critical initiatives that help families and businesses succeed, the bill also includes dozens and dozens of damaging “policy riders.” These controversial policy changes – like defunding Planned Parenthood and cutting off funding for the Affordable Care Act– have no place in a bill that we need to keep our government running.