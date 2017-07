Wine is the secret to this Maine centenarian’s long life.

Florence Bearse turned 100 on Thursday, and the Bangor resident claimed that drinking the alcoholic beverage was the key to her longevity.

That, and taking “no baloney.”

“I like my wine,” Bearse told WLBZ-TV during her birthday party at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation, where the former restaurateur now resides.

“Don’t take it away from me,” she jokingly added.