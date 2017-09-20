$1,000 iPhone or $1,000 on Better Health?

Getting back, the iPhone X's demand is so big that Apple isn't even expected to ship half of them before the end of the year! With a starting price of $999, and projected sales of between 80-90 million phones before Q2 next year, we're talking one heck of a payday - And that's not even including sales of the also new iPhone 8!! Now, I know what you're thinking, 'Most cell phone providers will give me an installment plan on the phone in conjunction with my monthly bill, so I won't be paying for it in just one shot.' Since I got an iPhone 7 earlier this year when my iPhone 5 crapped out, I'm paying almost $40 per month in conjunction to my regular bill. Not cheap, but certainly not the end of the world. While most folks won't think twice about either paying upfront for the phone or for adding these installments to their monthly bills, they'll continue to complain and make excuses about expenses regarding their health. These expenses are as basic as just buying healthy groceries, getting a gym membership (which isn't really necessary, but is a common one), or some form of health coaching if things were looking dire. Look, I live in Nassau County, NY. If you're not familiar with it, it's EXPENSIVE to live out here! My rent for my mediocre one-bedroom apartment probably costs more annually than what you pay for your mortgage (if you own a home) AND your property taxes. And throw in utilities on top of that? Forget it! Despite that, I make sure that both my fridge and my shelves are stocked every week with healthy fare from local grocery stores. I buy mostly organic, which can definitely make grocery shopping not so fun at certain times of the month given some of my other impending personal expenses. However, in my opinion, there's a far more foreboding alternative if I allowed myself to eat cheap, processed foods in exchange for saving a few bucks: Obesity, disease, and ultimately, a premature death! Leave it to the health pro to paint such a bleak picture, but if you were to look at all of my monthly expenses each month, you'd see that the biggest area of expense is for my health. Whether the money is spent on healthy food, or for treatments like acupuncture, chiropractic and massage, I make my health my number one priority every single day! There have been times where I've waited a few extra days to pay a bill unrelated to my health in exchange for getting the healthy groceries I needed for the week. And if I were placed in that same position today, I'd do it all over again! I'm not saying you shouldn't buy an iPhone X. If you're an Apple nut like I am, and you can afford it, then by all means! That being said, if you're using money as an excuse to not take control of your health and your weight when you're willing to splurge whatever money you have on the next new shiny object, then my friend, I think it's time that you began to reevaluate your priorities. Until tomorrow!