10,512,000 Minutes of an Unlived Life

I spent over 20 years of my life as a practicing alcoholic, albeit highly functional for most of that time. Amazingly, I managed to be quite successful on the outside. Inside, things were not so good. I was uncomfortable in my skin from an early age, plagued with old shame and a deep desire to hide. I was also certain there was something really wrong with me since I seemed incapable of having a close relationship with anyone.

Unlike a lot of drunks I’ve known over the years, I never blamed anyone or anything for my drinking. The world has always been very good to me. I knew my dysfunction with alcohol had everything to do with me and no one else.

In two decades, there was a lot of time to reflect (10,512,000 minutes, to be exact). One reason I drank was so that I wouldn’t reflect. Drinking altered my state so I wouldn’t have to face what I knew to be true: Alcohol wasn’t good for me. My behavior put me in dangerous situations and I was slowly killing myself from the inside out.

And that doesn’t even include what was underneath the drinking.

You see, inside, I KNEW what I was doing was not serving me but I kept doing it anyway. I KNEW I was not living the life I was meant to live yet I chose to blindly live the lesser-life nonetheless.

My soul knew it all. And it knew it for all 10,512,000+ minutes.

Thanks to some people who loved me, I was awakened the voice of my soul and finally got some help. In late December, God willing, I’ll be 14 years sober. Pardon the cliché, but the life I live now is beyond what I thought possible. Sober, present, connected, happily married, in business for myself, doing work that touches lives in miraculous ways…who knew? Drunk, shameful, hiding me sure didn’t.

So I made a decision to get help and change my life.

Soon it will be autumn, a time to shed things that no longer serve us to make room for new growth. I ask you:

Does the voice of your soul have a message for you about your life and how you’re living it?

Are you keeping busy (or addicted, or unconscious…) so you don’t have to hear that voice?

Do you have an unlived life just waiting for the permission to be born?

If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, you have a choice. Continue to wait for who knows what…or do something different.

Allow the voice to speak.

Take a step forward toward the life that it’s leading you to.

Say YES to your soul.

Sure it takes courage, but in the meantime, are you willing to let millions more minutes pass?