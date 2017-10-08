Mark Higden, ContributorI am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management 10.8.17 Fashion from FIT NYC 10/08/2017 01:39 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago Illustrations by Mark Higden Fashion observed on the street by FIT NYC - it was hard to differentiate between the students and other people on the street. But, FIT students always put their own spin on the fashion they wear! Callout of fashion observed on the students of FIT. Lots of fun sneakers & shoes to compliment the wide variety of fashion. Download This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
