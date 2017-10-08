Mark Higden, Contributor
I am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management

10.8.17 Fashion from FIT NYC

10/08/2017 01:39 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago
Illustrations by Mark Higden
Fashion observed on the street by FIT NYC - it was hard to differentiate between the students and other people on the street. But, FIT students always put their own spin on the fashion they wear!
Callout of fashion observed on the students of FIT. Lots of fun sneakers & shoes to compliment the wide variety of fashion.

