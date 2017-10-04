10x Your Business with These 5 Marketing Strategies

Running a successful and profitable business often comes down to successful marketing strategies and how much you utilise them.

Does the growth of your business feel self-limiting? Well, a majority of the time it’s not your level of service or knowledge limiting you, it’s actually your ability to market yourself or your business. In fact, that’s the whole reason I created The ROI Machine, now helping 100s of fitness professionals transform their businesses with my Programs

Let’s dive into 5 strategies that will help you increase sales, engagement, and the overall presence of your business online and offline.

1. Social Media Marketing

In my personal opinion, social media marketing is the number 1 marketing strategy of the 21st century. Many others within the industry also agree with that assessment.

If done right, social media marketing can be an easy and very effective way to quickly scale your business. I’ve built 6 and 7 figure businesses just using social media. If you, like me, are in the fitness industry, you just need to hop on to Instagram or Facebook and you will see multiple ‘fitness celebrities’ that have carved their brand using social media.

One of the best aspects of social media marketing is its cost effectiveness for solo professionals such as personal trainers or small business.

What other advertising platform do you know that can target your PERFECT client, their interests, location, earnings, gender and more for less than $10 PER DAY?!

The answer is none…

Unless you’ve got 100k for a TV advert, or want to throw away $500 of your hard-earned cash for a magazine advert that nobody reads and with no guaranteed return on investment, then social media marketing is for YOU.

2. Email Marketing

Email marketing is well known as the gold standard form of direct marketing.

It is a very effective way of sending out content to your warm audience and before social media really took off, it was probably one of the best options for both small and large businesses.

You can start building a list for FREE, today! Best of all, you can use Facebook adverts to quickly drive traffic and build 1000s of people on this list for future promotions. While that may sound expensive, I developed a system which meant the automated responder sequence actually MADE me money, so I was making money, selling programs and capturing thousands of emails.

I was easily obtaining 500 new and highly relevant emails per day (as I targeted them specifically through Facebook), which in the future helped me make SEVERAL THOUSAND DOLLARS in less than 24 hours whenever I launched a new program.

A few months later when I started my Private Facebook Group, I also used my email lists to get over 2000 members within 48 hours. If you know anything about groups, that’s a pretty tremendous number in 48 hours. Even big 7 figure businesses only have 5-15,000 members in their lists, which took months or years to build!

As you can see, the long-term value and possibilities of emails are never-ending.

The only caveat to this is ‘keeping your list healthy’. Just like your body, if you spam it with junk, it will become worn down and not function well.

If you are thinking of building an email list (which is a MUST for anyone wanting to build a successful marketing machine), then you can download my 10k Email Blueprint HERE

3. Personal Marketing

Personal marketing involves emails, phone calls and texts to existing or even potential clients.

Getting involved personally with clients creates an environment of trust and friendship.

Many of the world’s most successful marketers firmly believe that if you look after your customers, they will take care of your sales.

Eventually, this attention to detail and going above and beyond, will convert to profit and business success. Invest the time because you CARE. If you don’t care, you’re in the wrong business.

Care for your clients and they’ll take care of the rest…

4. Visual Marketing

Images can be created in 10 minutes or less, and, for the effort and time you’ve put in, the potential these images can give is amazing.

As the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words…

Images can become viral at the drop of a hat, they can become shared and liked and engaged with on social media to a far greater extent than any normal post or advert.

Along with typical images, the rise in infographics has beautifully demonstrated how viral graphic-only content can go. Remember, viral content is just free traffic and brand awareness, which is a win-win for any business.

5. Blog/Content Marketing

Content marketing is an easy way to create valuable resources and articles for your fans and business.

These blogs and articles can be shared to thousands of like-minded fans on social media sites generating FREE traffic and sales in the process.

There’s also a chance that your blog post or content will work its way up through SEO, giving you more FREE and highly relevant traffic forever.

Possibly the best and most vital part of content marketing is interacting and reaching new ‘cold’ audiences.

This is often achieved with free products or services to act as a free ‘hook’ and while most of the time businesses will provide lame, 1-page ‘cheat sheets’ or blueprints, you should actually aim to provide as much value as your paid ones.

While you may be asking how you could make any profit or build a business off the back of free marketing, remember what I said earlier. Take care of your customers and they’ll take care of your sales.