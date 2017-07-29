11 Delicious Ways To Use Sweet, Juicy Summer Tomatoes

From ratatouille to gazpacho, these easy recipes do justice to the season’s brightest, juiciest fruit.

Ratatouille is a bright and chunky summer vegetable stew that hails from Provence, a region in the south of France near the Mediterranean Sea known for its bounty of sun-ripened produce. Serve it alongside roasted or grilled meats and fish; make it shakshuka-style with poached eggs; toss it with pasta; or spoon it over grains or creamy polenta. GET THE RECIPE

A tart and syrupy balsamic glaze adds welcome oomph to the classic combination of fresh mozzarella, sweet vine-ripened tomatoes, and fresh basil. GET THE RECIPE

Pesto and and tomatoes make a perfect summer pair, especially as a pizza topping. GET THE RECIPE

This side dish of crisp zucchini, cherry tomatoes and meltingly sweet red onions is one of those dishes where the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts. Pair it with grilled salmon and orzo for a light and easy weeknight meal. GET THE RECIPE

This fun twist on gazpacho comes from Juice Manifesto: More than 120 Flavor-Packed Juices, Smoothies and Healthful Meals for the Whole Family by Andrew Cooper (Chronicle Books, 2016). Ginger and chile give it a bit of a kick and complement the sweetness of the watermelon. GET THE RECIPE

Burst cherry tomatoes, capers, and a flash under the broiler transform an ordinary block of feta into a surprisingly addictive and flavorful spread. It’s meant to serve four as a starter, but with a crusty baguette and a bottle of chilled rosé, it’s the perfect summer supper for two. GET THE RECIPE

I admit: I have an entire shelf in my pantry devoted to my favorite jarred tomato sauce. But when tomatoes are in season and I’ve got a little extra time, I love to make tomato sauce from scratch. It’s so delicious and always makes me question how I can ever eat that run-of-the-mill jarred stuff. GET THE RECIPE

Old Bay is typically used on seafood, especially on the Eastern Shore, but here it infuses sweet summer corn and tomatoes with a subtle kick of flavor. Serve with Maryland-Style Crab Cakes or Crispy Tilapia Fingers. GET THE RECIPE

Every party needs salsa, and this one will steal the show. The vegetables are roasted, which intensifies the flavor of the tomatoes, mellows the onions, and garlic and adds a nice touch of smokiness. GET THE RECIPE

This quick ragout of white beans and sweet summer tomatoes might just be my favorite dish of the summer. The tomatoes burst in your mouth when you bite into them, while fresh herbs and balsamic vinegar liven the dish up. Serve with toasted garlic bread for sopping up the broth. GET THE RECIPE