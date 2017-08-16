11 Facebook Ads Resources By Real Experts

Here are my Top 11 suggestions for resources anyone taking Facebook Advertising seriously must know about. Admittedly, there are dozens of others that deserve to be listed, but I handpicked these 11 because they were personally helpful to Overflow in creating results like 528% return on ad spend for our clients.

pexels

The criteria for ‘real expert’ here is that each of these folks not only teaches Facebook Ads strategy, they also run a successful business practicing what they preach. This weeds out the fake gurus that talk a good game, but can’t get results for themselves or others. Plus, each has free materials available that are well worth paying for! Dig in...

People

Cat Howell - One of the most generous Facebook marketers. She has lots of free training floating around, including on her website and in her group F﻿﻿ace﻿﻿book Ad Hacks (mentioned below). Her paid training Facebook Ads That Convert (FATC) is amazing because you get 6 weeks of live calls where she helps troubleshoot any issues with your ads. Nicholas Kusmich - Check his blog for some solid free information. His course anADomy is the best foundation I've found for beginner Facebook Ads training. If I could only pick 1 I'd go for Cat's course because of the live calls, but anADomy is so thorough and well explained that it's probably my favorite FB Ads course based on recorded training alone. Jon Loomer - A legend in the world of Facebook Advertising. He has various paid training options, but his blog is a treasure chest of intermediate and advanced tactics. You can learn even more from studying his marketing. He invests heavily into promoting his content, then has several remarketing campaigns that do the heavy work of converting leads. J﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ason﻿﻿ Hornung - Solid source for intermediate and advanced content. His Profit Maximizer Bootcamp goes over the basics, but shines in sharing intermediate level training for how to really get the most from your ads. Jason’s training helped me fill in the gaps once I’d already learned the basics. Miles Beckler - Records Youtube videos regularly about Facebook Ads and online growth strategies. Miles' free content is better than what many others charge $1000's for (he’s a student of Jason Hornung). His videos can be a little lengthy, but if you're getting started on a budget look no further than his 100% free content.

Resources

Perpetual Traffic Podcast - The best source I've found for staying in touch with what's happening in FB ads on the go. They cover industry updates, traffic generation ideas, and are always early adopters who test out whatever's new. A collab between industry experts Dominate Web Media & Digital Marketer, both of which offer quality paid training worth checking out too. Adespresso - A great paid tool for automating Facebook Ad split testing if you're working with large budgets. Super easy user interface, and great looking reports for sharing with clients. The reason I added them here is they have, my favorite free blog for the most in depth authoritative content and guides for learning about Facebook Ads, plus a free searchable swipe file of Facebook ads. Facebook Ad Buyers - Private (and free) group on Facebook with the largest Facebook Ads community. Regularly has good discussion and many members including Tim Burd, the owner of the group, regularly jump in to share useful finds and give advice for improving campaigns. For private groups, request to join and you’ll generally be accepted within a day. Facebook Ads Lab - This private group was started with a focus on both Shopify and Facebook Ads by Ashley Wright. Ashley has his own paid training, but this group is a great free resource for those interested in driving eCommerce sales. Private groups like this provide you with a strong community to learn from and contribute to. Facebook ﻿﻿Ad Hack﻿﻿s - Private Facebook Ads group moderated by Cat Howell and her team. Good discussion to keep your finger on the pulse of what's going on in the FB Ads community. You’ll regularly catch Cat jumping on Facebook Live giving free training on the topics everyone is asking about. Facebook Blueprint - I can’t forget to mention Facebook’s own free training and certification. Things regularly change within the ads interface, but props to Facebook for its efforts to try and make sure current and useful information is always available to its advertisers.

Next Steps

Take one of these people or resources and dig in wholeheartedly. Pick the one that stood out most to you and seems like it may be the biggest help toward increasing the ROI of your Facebook Ads.