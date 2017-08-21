11 Ideas to Foster a Deep Love of Reading in Your Children

What are some tips on getting your children to develop a habit of reading? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Yair Levine, Father of 3 Children, on Quora:

As a parent of a 5 year old who spends probably ~2 hours every day reading, to the point where we need to get him to stop reading so he could focus on other things (like talking to us), I feel I’m somewhat qualified to offer some advice.

The first pillar is to have a sacred reading time every night, starting from when the kids are really young (no later than 1 year old). This means:

Consistently read out a fixed amount of books every night (we do 3), or the equivalent once they are ready for longer books.

Very rarely cancel or cut back on this time, if at all.

Make it feel like a special time - put phones or any other distractions away, focus purely on your children and don’t let anything else get in the way. Try not rush or make them feel like there’s a deadline. We do this after bath time and just before they go to bed, so they are calmer too.

Offer a mix between books you chose for them (see more below), and books that they chose so they have some ownership and control over this time.

The second pillar is to keep on challenging and engaging them with the reading :

Notice when they get bored or used to a particular level of book and start introducing more challenging books.

Try to introduce new vocabulary as you’re reading out to them - make them feel like it’s ok to ask about words/grammar they don’t understand and patiently engage in explaining new words or concepts to them.

Don’t be afraid to try books that are too hard and scale back if needed. At the advice of Marc Bodnick we read out the first Harry Potter to our son when he was a little older than 4 and he loved it. We didn’t continue too far into the series because the books get fairly scary but in terms of level and complexity he was ready for it. We wouldn’t have known that unless we tried.

Introduce some non fiction into the mix - our kids love dinosaurs so we read out simple dinosaur “encyclopedias” to them and they loved it.

When they start reading be very encouraging and make sure they always have access to books that are slightly more challenging than what they are already comfortable with but not too difficult to be intimidating. Going to your public library and getting a bunch of books at different reading levels is a great way to do this without spending too much money.

Finally, I think there’s a pretty strong reading culture that you can develop in the home that helps reenforce all of this:

Make it obvious that books are important - treat books with respect, have plenty of books around the house, try to refer often to stories or concepts you read together, buy books to them as gifts and make a big deal out of it. We also don’t have a TV at home, so books and reading take on a much bigger role than I assume they do in most households.

Make sure your kids see you reading - even if it’s a magazine or a kindle, showing them that reading is something you practice yourself models the behavior to them.

This question originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+. More questions: