11 Natural Energy Boosters for Baby Boomers

We all go through periods of highs and lows. However, it’s much easier to have vigor for life when your energy level is high. For baby boomers, maintaining energy is not always easy. While caffeine and other energy boosters may look like an appealing way to make it through the day, they can actually sap you of energy. Not only that, for people over 50, too much caffeine can lead to increased blood pressure and heart rate as well as symptoms that can mask as a heart attack.

The next time you feel a little drained, here are some aspects and ideas to consider to naturally boost your energy – and your lust for life.

11 way to naturally boost your energy

1. Cut back on large meals. Huge meals direct the blood to your digestive tract, away from your muscles and other areas that require it for energy. Plus, the sugar from such a large intake of food produces more damaging free radicals than your body’s natural defenses, antioxidants, can handle. Eating small meals throughout the day instead of one large meal is a better, more effective way to maintain ongoing energy. Just be sure that these meals or snacks contain both complex carbs and protein.

2. Keep an eye on gut bacteria. Your gut contains a wide variety of bacteria, most of which are beneficial. This good bacteria, which is essential for survival, helps us break down food and absorb nutrients. Meanwhile, our gut also hosts some “bad” bacteria, which may cause inflammation or infection and can deplete our energy. To boost the good bacteria in your gut, add a probiotic pill or yogurt that contains probiotics every day.

3. Consider taking supplements. As we age, people over 50 may have trouble absorbing nutrients, like vitamin B12, from natural sources, such as red meat. A B12 deficiency can lead to fatigue, among other health issues. Additionally, sometimes the drugs we need to stay healthy may impact our energy levels. For instance, diuretics can reduce potassium, which can result in lowered energy. It’s important to talk to your doctor if you can’t seem to shake your energy slump. Perhaps adding daily vitamin supplements or switching current medicine will help.

5. Increase your protein. Protein-rich foods give the body the fuel it needs to repair and build tissues. Protein also takes longer for the body to break down, which provides a longer-lasting source of energy. People who wait until the end of each day for a protein-packed dinner often feel tired throughout the day. So be sure to eat 20-30 grams of protein per meal or snack, whether from dairy, meat, eggs, fish, nuts or beans. You’ll not only start feeling more energetic but also in a better mood.

7. Minimize sugar intake. By now we can all attest to the fact that while sugary foods and beverages may provide an initial energy rush, a crash inevitably follows. Sugar inhibits blood flow, which prevents important nutrients from being delivered within the body where they are needed for energy. Instead of sugar, focus on foods that are rich in complex carbohydrates, like whole grains, green veggies, sweet and regular potatoes, beans and lentils. Like protein, they take longer to digest, leaving your body with longer-lasting energy than any sugary treat can provide.

8. Avoid alcohol. It may feel good while it’s going down, but alcohol drains people of energy. Even just one or two drinks can negatively affect your sleep, not to mention dehydrate you. As dehydration contributes to fatigue, skip the alcohol and increase your water intake. While you’re at it, cutting back on your caffeine intake will also decrease your risk of dehydration and, consequently, exhaustion.

9. Get more sleep. A good night’s sleep does wonders for boosting energy levels, no matter your age. Try going to bed an hour earlier. A great way to promote deeper sleep is to get rid of any electronic screens before bed. They emit blue light that inhibit your body’s natural production of melatonin, which controls your body’s cycles of sleep and wakefulness.

10. Get physically active. People who remain stationary for too long not only have lower energy levels but are also less healthy overall. Engaging in any type of exercise or physical activity, even 20 to 40 minutes each day, will increase a person’s energy level, not to mention enhance their physical and mental health.