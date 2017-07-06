11 Proven Strategies to Increase Revenue

Your world doesn’t revolve around money, but your business does!

As entrepreneurs, you have to make money to create financial stability, let alone be able to put it back in your pocket.

Read this list carefully. Seriously, grab a pen and paper because I’m about to give you 12 proven strategies that will help ramp up your revenue:

1. Look at where you are right now and compare it to where you want to go.

Don’t wait until you finish off the year to find out how well you did. You have to consistently keep measuring what matters. If you wait until the end of the year to check in with your financial status, you have no idea how to plan and adjust your strategy to meet your goals. Take a look at your current reality – are you on track to meet your year end goals? Are you missing something? When you identify what’s missing, you can start thinking about how to fix that, and follow through.

2. Stop waiting...start working.

Don’t be the person who sits back and waits for someone to show up on your website. By waiting instead of working on your business, you are leaving your success up to someone else. Start considering yourself as a revenue generator. Successful entrepreneurs are not waiters. They’re hard workers, they are strategizers, they’re hustlers.

3. Review your calendar and your marketing plan.

What is happening between now and the end of the year? Do you have any programs being rolled out? Do you have a marketing strategy behind the content that you’re going to share? Do you have things planned in your calendar that align with helping achieve your revenue goals? You can’t make things happen, if you don’t have a plan. Figure out what you can do from a marketing perspective to increase your visibility so you can generate new selling opportunities.

4. Reach out to previous clients.

Of course, don’t reach out to your clients and say, “Hey, ____ would you like to buy something from me today?”

Your previous clients are such an awesome source of repeat business and referral business. You want to maintain an active relationship with those people. Go look through your client list! There is value in re-connecting with people who have done business with you previously. Too many business owners are only looking for new customers. When you nurture and really care about the relationships with existing clients, business becomes a lot easier.

5. Create amazing content to increase visibility.

Everyone should be creating content! Yes everyone! Content is how you establish credibility and increase your visibility and awareness in your market. Don’t create soft, wishy-washy content. Take time and really think about the content that will best reflect your business.

Are you creating that kind of content or are you treating it like another annoying task on your to-do list? Ask yourself, “If you were a prospect reading your client, would you want to hire yourself?”

6. Up your social game.

Go do a social audit as soon as you’re done reading this. Are you guilty of sunsets, food, and pet pics? When was the last time you posted something about your business? Do a Facebook Live, use Instagram stories, try out all of the new things that social media has to offer.

Try doing these things if you need to up your social game:

-Change your profile picture

-Change your cover photo

-Create an editorial plan

-Create some new graphic and some new content

Start engaging with other people. The great thing about engagement is that people who aren’t in your circle will see you. Social media is a huge driver for business, people are always checking you out online.

7. Increase your prices.

You don’t need permission to increase your prices, you’re the owner of your business and you have the right to increase your prices any time you want. Now, I’m not saying you should go back to all your existing clients tell them they need to pay you more all of a sudden, but you have the ability to increase your prices for all new business right now.

We think if we increase our prices, people aren’t going to buy. You need to be more confident. If you want to increase your sales between now and the end for the year, then you need to look at your pricing strategies and figure out if it’s right for the kind of growth you want to achieve.

8. Run a promotion.

Experiment with promotions and see what happens. Again, you own your business. You’re allowed to use promotions as a tool to drive traffic and increase sales.

Make a list of five different promotions that you could run between now and the end of the year.

9. Alter your mindset.

You’re probably reading this and already thinking, “oh, I can’t do that, Lisa! That doesn’t apply to my business.” Change your mindset to: how can I? How can I increase my prices? How can I attract more inbound leads? When you change your thoughts from “I can’t” to “how can I,” all of the sudden ideas come to life and all of the possibilities start to appear.

Grab a pen and write a list of the ideas that come to you. Just write: “How can I do this?” You will be amazed at the ideas that come alive when you take an opportunity to think creatively about how you can make changes.

10. Learn something new.

When you know more, you can do more. It could be reading a book, joining an online program, attending an event, or listening to an audio program. Challenge yourself to constantly learn new skills that can help you in your business. You are making a long-term investment in yourself. I sit and I read every single morning, because I know how much I benefit from nourishing my mind. Get comfortable being uncomfortable in a new learning environment.

11. Create a stop-doing list.

What are the things that you’re doing in your business right now that you shouldn’t be doing? Only do the work that really matters in your business, because you can hire someone to help you with some of the tactical stuff. When you have someone to help, it gives you time to do the things that are crucial to building your business. Things like nurturing the relationships with your existing clients and people who have done business with you before. Spend time prospecting. If you’re getting caught up in busyness, and you’re not doing enough business, chances are you’re doing tasks that are below your pay grade as CEO and owner of your company. Hire help! Figure out what do you need to stop doing and delegate those things to someone else. You’re the revenue generator that moves your business forward.

You are the rain maker! You are the person who has control over your businesses success. I just gave you 11 things that you can do right now to start generating revenue for your business. Are you going to take action?