11 Tips from Girls on Handling FOMO Dread

FOMO (fear of missing out) is real, and almost girls experience it. Girls who don't have social media worry about all the friend updates that they're missing. Those who do use social media often stress when they scroll through their feeds and spy pictures of outings they weren't invited to attend. MEDIAGIRLS recently provided tips for adults on helping girls navigate FOMO, and wanted to share these follow-up insights from our teenage Youth Advisory Board. We encourage you to share this post with the girls in your life, and discuss it with them.