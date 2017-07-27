11 Trader Joe’s Summer Products You Need to Buy Before They’re Gone

By Dan Myers

Get these while they last!

What's Good at Trader Joe's? Hibiscus and pineapple mango aguas frescas are light and refreshing.

One of the best things about Trader Joe’s is the fact that you never know what you’re going to find there. There’s only so much space on the shelves, so products are rotated seasonally. That’s also one of the most frustrating things about Trader Joe’s: You can fall in love with a product, only to find that it’s vanished. Thankfully, summer is still going strong, so if you want to try some of the company’s top warm-weather products, you’ve got some time left.

“We buy products we think are winners and that'll find a following among our customers,” Trader Joe’s says on its website. “Sometimes it's a product we intend to stock as long as it sells well; and sometimes we buy a product which is in limited supply, sell through it, and you won't find it again. It's all part of the shopping adventure at Trader Joe's.”

If you want to go on a Trader Joe’s adventure of your own and stock up on their best new summer products, we’ve got a great place for you to start. We reached out to our old friends at What’s Good at Trader Joe’s (who have helped us assemble big rankings like The Best and Worst Products at Trader Joe’s Part 1and Part 2), and they were kind enough to recommend some of the best new summer products that they’ve tried in the past few weeks, along with a couple sentences on what they love about each (they’ve been running their blog since 2010, so they really know their TJ’s!).

We can’t guarantee that all of these products will still be on the shelves of your local Trader Joe’s by the next time you shop there (they’re in-demand items that will most likely sell out quickly), but should you encounter them there, snatch ‘em up!

