11 Ways SZA Slayed the Summer

- Her debut album CTRL debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and is currently still in the top 10. This masterpiece has been in the top 100 for eleven weeks now.
- This past June, SZA performed at the 2017 BET Awards for the first time, in which she gave the crowd a stellar performance displaying why she is one of the hottest artists alive.
- After announcing her first ever headlining tour in July, SZA’s CTRL Tour sold out in less than a month. Outside of general admission tickets, the TDE Superstar also had meet and greet tickets available for purchase which also sold out very quickly.
- SZA received her first ever award nomination this summer, for the 2017 Video Music Awards. She was nominated for Best New Artist.
- Outside of headlining her own tour, SZA is going on a European tour with Bryson Tiller. This musical excursion begins on October 17th in Marseille, France and end on November 30th in Dublin, Ireland.
- The songbird named one of her songs after iconic actress Drew Barrymore. Barrymore made a cameo in the video accompanying her namesake, making it a one of a kind. To show her appreciation for the actress, SZA wrote her a heartfelt letter explaining how much her movies inspired her.
- Solange is collaborating with SZA to direct a music video for her hit single “The Weekend”. Both songstresses recently performed at the 2017 Afropunk Music Festival and received numerous praise.
- The first single off of SZA’s CTRL, “Love Galore” currently holds the 33 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been in the top 100 for 11 weeks. “The Weekend” also is in the top 100 ranking in at 72.
- SZA’s infectious personality, and style extends far beyond her music. This summer the songstress, went an impressive press run, in which she was featured on the cover of LADYGUNN Magazine. Her effortless beauty and charisma is gracefully conveyed throughout this body of work. To read more about how SZA took CTRL with LADYGUNN click here http://ladygunn.com/music/ladygunn-15-cover-story-sza-takes-ctrl
- Good things come to those who work hard. As HBO’s Insecure, kicked off its second season, SZA’s “Supermodel” and “Love Galore” are heard on the first two episodes of the new season.
- Two days ago Maroon 5 released a new single featuring SZA titled “What Lovers Do”. This new single really displays SZA’s depth in music and ability to reach all different types of audiences.
