12 Breakfast Recipes That Will Make Your Weekend Amazing

Skip the cereal this weekend and spoil your family with one (or more) of these fabulous breakfast recipes instead. From savory shakshuka to sweet drunken french toast, there’s something on this list to make everyone hop out of bed.

Hungry? This beloved Israeli dish of eggs poached in a smoky, spicy tomato sauce is good for breakfast, dinner, or anytime in between. Plus, it’s fun to say: shakshuka! GET THE RECIPE

These comforting breakfast treats are like a cross between scones and oatmeal cookies: buttery and tender on the inside, crisp and craggy on the outside, and chockfull of oats, pecans and currants. The recipe is the first I tried from Joanne Chang’s wonderful cookbook, Flour: Spectacular Recipes from Boston’s Bakery & Cafe, and it was love at first bite. GET THE RECIPE

This elegant strata is really a savory bread pudding with spinach, cheese and cubes of bread baked in custard. You do all of the preparation the night before and then let it rest in the fridge overnight. The next day you simply turn the oven on, stick the strata in, and effortlessly wait for brunch to emerge. GET THE RECIPE

Light and fluffy with crisp edges, these spiced pumpkin pancakes have a nice fall flavor and are perfect alongside a hot cup of coffee on a chilly morning. Since the pancakes freeze well, I usually make a double batch on the weekend so the kids can just pop them in the toaster on busy mornings throughout the week. GET THE RECIPE

Baked oatmeal is a comforting Amish breakfast casserole with a consistency similar to bread pudding. There are endless variations — the recipe is easily adapted with whatever fruits and nuts you have on hand — but this version with apples, plump raisins and a crunchy walnut topping is my favorite. GET THE RECIPE

Studded with tart dried cherries and topped with a crisp almond streusel, these are — quite simply — the loveliest little muffins you ever met. GET THE RECIPE

Bread pudding is usually sweet, but it can be made savory too. This version, brimming with sweet pork sausage and sharp cheddar, is deeply flavored with a crisp, golden crust and tender, creamy interior. It’s perfect for a crowd. GET THE RECIPE

You can’t beat warm scones fresh out of the oven on a cool fall morning. These are light, tender, and delicious slathered with butter and jam. GET THE RECIPE

Who says you can’t have cookies for breakfast? When you dunk these biscotti into your coffee, they soften, becoming rich, chocolaty and decadent. They’re a world apart from the brick-like packaged biscotti sold in most coffee shops. GET THE RECIPE

Noodle kugel is a traditional Jewish dish made from egg noodles baked in a sweet or savory custard. Much like a French toast or egg casserole, kugel can be made in advance, refrigerated and baked before serving, making it perfect for big family get-togethers. It is typically served as part of a brunch or breakfast-for-dinner buffet with bagels, lox, and spreads. GET THE RECIPE

Tender and sweet-scented, this banana bread has a gorgeous ribbon of melted chocolate running through it. It’s fun to make: you spoon the banana and chocolate batters into the loaf pan alternately, then artistically swirl the two together with a knife. GET THE RECIPE