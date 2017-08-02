12 Etiquette Lessons Americans Should Learn From Canada

By Carolyn Menyes

Canadian politeness goes far beyond saying ‘sorry’

istockphoto.com

When you think of the most polite countries out there, one immediately pops into mind: Canada. Yes, sometimes joked about as America’s hat, our neighbors up north are some of the most notoriously friendly, kind, and polite people in the world. It’s a stereotype to be sure, but when it all comes down to it… uh, it’s a stereotype that’s actually pretty darn true.

MORE ON ETIQUETTE:

We Americans aren’t necessarily a rude bunch (at least from this native Midwesterner’s point of view), but we’re by no means the most considerate society out there (says this New York Citytransplant). So, it only makes sense that if you’re looking for self-improvement or ways to be more polite, you should look up to the north.

Canadians know that being nice, tolerant, kind, and polite can go a long way in making society better. They’ll also be the first to bring their host or hostess a gift or crack a joke when things are starting to get a little out of hand. And being able to defuse tension can certainly go a long way (especially these days). So, for these things and other etiquette lessons Americans should learn from Canadians, click here.