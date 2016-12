12 Of The Most Shocking Entertainment Stories Of 2016

The long-standing feud between Swift and rapper Kanye West picked up steam this year after West released his song "Famous." The track includes the lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous," which we all knew was a reference to the "Bad Blood" singer. Ye claimed he spoke to Swift about the song and lyrics , leading us to believe she was in on the joke. But TSwizzle said otherwise , claiming she had no idea she was going to be called a "bitch" in the song. That's when Kim Kardashian stepped in The wife of Pablo posted a video on Snapchat that seemed to prove her husband's claims. The rapper and pop star clearly did have a conversation about the song, though it still remains unclear if she knew about the "that bitch" line. Regardless, the tape's release exposed Swift as a liar (in at least one regard) and people on the internet had a field day, sharing memes and inviting everyone to the #KimExposedTaylorParty Swift responded to the drama with the help of the handy iPhone Notes app, saying "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."You can read all about the Greatest Celebrity Feud of Our Time right here