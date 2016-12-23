QUEER VOICES

12 Of The Most Shocking Entertainment Stories Of 2016

What a year it was.

12/23/2016 09:01 am ET
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post

Over the past 12 months, the world has thrown some pretty hard punches our way, often leaving us all in a state of shock or disbelief.

In January, we lost music legend David Bowie, and a few months later, Prince followed him to the stars. Then, Hollywood’s most famous union fell apart. Yep, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split, and it wasn’t pretty. Of course, no year would be complete without some Kardashian kontroversies, and 2016 was full of them. 

Check out our list below for 12 of the year’s most shocking moments in entertainment. 

  • 1. (and 2.) David Bowie and Prince die
    Getty/Canva
    David Bowie's January death was one of the most shocking of the year, and boy, did it set the tone. The legendary musician, who brought Aladdin Sane to life, died at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer many had no idea he was fighting. 

    Then in April, Prince was found dead at the age of 57 at his Paisley Park compound. It was determined the music icon died of a Fentanyl overdose

    Bowie's and Prince's deaths shook the world, but the stars were just two of the many -- including Leonard Cohen, Alan Rickman, Alexis Arquette and Muhammad Ali -- we had to say goodbye to this year. To say it was rough is a major understatement.
  • 3. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian become a couple
    Leon Bennett via Getty Images
    Just when we thought the Kardashians couldn't do anything more to shock us, the sole brother in the family went ahead and started a relationship with Blac Chyna, an ex-girlfriend of rapper Tyga, who's dating Rob's half sister Kylie Jenner. Oh, and don't forget Chyna and Tyga have a son together. When these two got together, the relationship had drama (and ratings) written all over it.
  • 4. Then they announce their pregnancy and engagement

    👶🏽🎉

    A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

    After about two months of dating, Rob and Chyna decided to get engaged, a decision they reportedly kept secret from the rest of the Kardashian krew. And since that wasn't enough, they couple then got pregnant and scored a deal for their very own E! docuseries. In November, they welcomed their baby girl, Dream, into the world.

    Rob and Chyna continue to fill our newsfeeds with plenty of drama -- earlier this month it appeared they had split after what seemed like an extremely messy altercation, which just so happened to play out right before their E! baby special episode aired. Convenient coincidence or Kris Jenner master plan? You decide.
  • 5. Michael Strahan leaves "Live with Kelly"
    Mark Davis via Getty Images
    In April, Michael Strahan announced his departure from "Live with Michael and Kelly," much to the surprise of viewers and, it appeared, his co-host Kelly Ripa. After the news broke, Ripa didn't show up to work for a week, with people speculating she had been blindsided by the whole thing. The events surrounding Strahan's departure caused quite the controversy in the TV world, and brought up plenty of conversations about respect and fair treatment in the workplace.
  • 6. Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift split
    Raymond Hall via Getty Images
    This summer, Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris had to go and crush our #swangoals and break up.

    Things didn't seem to end well. The couple clearly had some bad blood between them, as evidenced by their public dispute over Harris' track "This Is What You Came For." Swift co-wrote the song, initially under a pseudonym, but after she decided to take her credit where credit was due, Harris got shady on Twitter and called out his ex's (rumored) mean girl tendencies.
  • 7. #HIDDLESWIFT emerges
    Newspix via Getty Images
    Only a few weeks after Swift and Harris called it quits, the "Wildest Dreams" singer started a highly publicized relationship (and/or publicity stunt) with British actor Tom Hiddleston. Naturally, people on the internet lost it, especially when these totally natural, not-staged-at-all photos of the couple taking selfies on the beach emerged online. The relationship was short-lived, but at least we'll always have this photo of Hiddleston wearing an "I heart TS" tank top at the beach.
  • 8. Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of domestic abuse
    John Shearer via Getty Images
    In May, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. The couple was only married for 15 months, and given the outcome of so many Hollywood relationships, the split wasn't all that surprising.

    What did shock us, though, was when Heard came out and accused Depp of verbal and physical abuse. The actress shared photos of the injuries she suffered as a result of the alleged abuse and, in recent months, has spoken out about her experiences with domestic violence. Depp has denied the claims and the two are still in the middle of an extremely messy divorce settlement.
  • 9. The #KimExposedTaylorParty takes over Twitter
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    The long-standing feud between Swift and rapper Kanye West picked up steam this year after West released his song "Famous." The track includes the lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous," which we all knew was a reference to the "Bad Blood" singer. Ye claimed he spoke to Swift about the song and lyrics, leading us to believe she was in on the joke. But TSwizzle said otherwise, claiming she had no idea she was going to be called a "bitch" in the song. That's when Kim Kardashian stepped in

    The wife of Pablo posted a video on Snapchat that seemed to prove her husband's claims. The rapper and pop star clearly did have a conversation about the song, though it still remains unclear if she knew about the "that bitch" line. Regardless, the tape's release exposed Swift as a liar (in at least one regard) and people on the internet had a field day, sharing memes and inviting everyone to the #KimExposedTaylorParty

    Swift responded to the drama with the help of the handy iPhone Notes app, saying "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009." 

    You can read all about the Greatest Celebrity Feud of Our Time right here.
  • 10. Kim Kardashian is robbed in Paris
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    On Oct. 3, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment. Naturally, her family and followers were shocked. Kanye West even abruptly ended a concert as soon as he found out about the news. After the traumatic event, it was clear Kardashian was shaken. Since the robbery -- what was surely a terrifying experience -- the reality star has been mostly absent on social media, leaving her followers missing her presence online. To top it all off, West was hospitalized in November and rumors that the couple may split continue to swirl (though we don't believe them).
  • 11. Brangelina calls it quits
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Hollywood's former golden couple, called it quits this year, much to the surprise of literally everyone. We were convinced these two were going to stick it out for the long haul, but we were wrong. Jolie cited irreconcilable differences in her filing, but sources claimed the separation had to do with Pitt's parenting methods and marijuana use. Before we knew it, Pitt was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services for an instance of alleged child abuse and Jolie and her kids were being interviewed by the FBI.
  • 12. Beyoncé drops "Lemonade"
    Beyoncé pulled a Beyoncé and dropped another stunning visual album, "Lemonade." Regular folk and celebrities alike lost it. The album, a powerful ode to black women everywhere, touched on topics like infidelity, grief, love, joy, relationships, womanhood and blackness. It also seemingly aired out Jay Z's dirty laundry, but of course, we'll never know who Becky with the good hair really is.

