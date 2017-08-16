12 ON-12 OFF CHALLENGE

Looking to bust your weight loss plateau, fight disease, and age more gracefully?

Let me introduce you to:

Intermittent Fasting

A pattern of eating where you eat during certain times and then fast during others.

Intermittent Fasting (known as IF) is all about when you eat. Many people hear the word “fast” and think IF is a plan about starving, but that is not the case. You’re not actually focused on eating less, you’re just trying to eat your meals in a shorter window of time. It’s not meant to be deprivation, it just gives your body a rest & reset.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS:

Animal and human studies are finding benefits to IF such as weight loss, increased fat burning, enhanced immunity, healthier aging, and improved cholesterol, blood sugar, and insulin levels.

HOW TO:

There are several ways to do IF, but one of the more popular is eating for 8 hours and fasting for 16 hours.

WHAT I RECOMMEND:

For myself & my clients, I recommend a lighter version of intermittent fasting I call the 12 on-12 off plan. It’s where you eat for 12 hours and then you don’t eat for 12 hours (think 8pm to 8am) to allow your body to rest. Studies suggest that you can get more benefit from fasting longer, but the 12-12 option gives some benefit, without being too difficult to do. Compromise, nice.

You pick your own 12 hours, and it may not be the same every day. Look at the clock after your last bite of food, and count 12 hours to see when your next meal will be. Again, this isn’t meant to be starvation, just a rest & reset for your body.

Giving your body time & space without food is very healing, reparative, and your body can do its own auto-clean mode, just like an oven.

Listen, IF is not a magic bullet. The secret to health & weight loss is that there is no secret. Successful people eat healthy food (most but not all of the time!) + right portions + exercise. Period. BUT…Intermittent Fasting could be a technique that you find very helpful.

THE CHALLENGE:

I CHALLENGE you to try my 12 on-12 off plan for 7 days straight. If you love it, keep it going. If not, ditch it. Trust yo’ self and listen to your body. It’s smarter than you. xx