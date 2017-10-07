12 Resume Essentials for a 21st Century Job Search

What points are necessary for a resume? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Megan Dias, Recruiting Specialist at Quora, on Quora:

A recruiter spends ~7 seconds reviewing a resume. You definitely need to make sure your content stand out! Consistency in format + 1 page is a must!

What to include:

Name - always at the top

Link to LinkedIn profile (make sure it is up-to-date)

Phone number

Email address (professional email address)

Work history: (title, company, dates of employment, location)

For each of your roles, include the skill-set you LIKED doing and want to continue to do. If you include “tasks” just because you did them, it is useless to you unless you show outcome/results AND it is an area of interest/strength you want to continue to pursue. Also, ensure content is presented using the STAR method: situation, task, action, results, so you quantify what each bullet is conveying. What is your value-add/contribution/what did you accomplish?

Education and certifications

Awards, volunteering (if applicable and if resume is kept to one page, feel free to include)

Personal website/links to work (anything applicable to you). My resume has a “value-add” section in which I list key accomplishments in my career and certifications. You can also include top skills such as skills from the Strength Finder or technical skills if the role you are applying for is technical.

What not to include:

Objective/statement of purpose - pointless. The job you are applying for is obviously what you want to do. This also takes up space.

No physical address and do not put the city/state if you are relocating and do not live there yet (leave empty)

Remove irrelevant jobs/information. If you are applying for a job that you are transitioning careers into, you could consider writing a skills-based resume instead of a traditional resume. A skills-based resume lists out your skills broadly and then your jobs/roles after (versus your skills listed out directly under your jobs).

Pro tip: convert your resume into a PDF before sending. If it is a job you are especially excited about, write a customized cover letter. Don’t include references until you are asked by the employer.