12 Sanity-Saving Suppers for Busy Families

Between homework, sports and carpools, getting dinner on the table every night can be stressful. But dinnertime doesn’t need to be difficult. From Easy Chicken Curry to 30-Minute Asian Beef Bowls, all of these simple recipes will have the entire family looking forward to mealtime — even you.

Here’s a dish the whole family will love. Thinly sliced chicken breasts are quickly sautéed with curry powder, then simmered in an aromatic and slightly sweet curry sauce thickened with Greek yogurt. Green peas and fresh cilantro add a vibrant, fresh touch. GET THE RECIPE

This wonderful salmon dish takes a total of 20 minutes — 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to bake — yet tastes like something you’d order at a fancy restaurant. GET THE RECIPE

Who doesn’t love pasta for dinner?! Hang on to the last bits of the season with this incredibly easy and tasty pasta dish made with roasted summer veggies, sharp Pecorino Romano, crunchy pine nuts, and fresh basil. GET THE RECIPE

Made almost entirely from pantry and freezer staples, this is a great dish when you have to hit the kitchen running. You begin by making a quick Greek-spiced tomato sauce on the stovetop. Then you nestle the shrimp in the sauce, top it with chunks of feta, and slide it into the oven to bake. GET THE RECIPE

Cauliflower “rice” is a food trend that’s worthy of the hype. Here, it’s sautéed with aromatics, vegetables, soy sauce, and eggs — and it really does taste just like Chinese-style fried rice. GET THE RECIPE

This delicious pasta dish is adapted from Lidia’s Italian Table by Lidia Bastianich. Not only is it quick and easy to make — 25 minutes tops — the whole family eats it up, broccoli and all. GET THE RECIPE

There’s always excitement when meatballs are on the menu. To make life easy, I brown these meatballs under the broiler rather than in a frying pan. That means no stovetop splatters, and you can get the rest of dinner ready while the meatballs cook. GET THE RECIPE

My kids love these chicken tacos. They’re a healthier spin on traditional beef tacos and they’re just as good, if not better. GET THE RECIPE

In this quick and easy recipe — adapted from The Splendid Table’s How To Eat Supper by Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Sally Swift — jumbo shrimp are bathed in a sweet, salty and spicy brine, and then sautéed with loads of fresh ginger and garlic. Kids love it! GET THE RECIPE

Set out all the ingredients and kids can make these mini pizzas all by themselves. Dinner done (and fun)! GET THE RECIPE

Inspired by one of the most popular Cooking Light recipes, this broiled chicken is flavorful, family-friendly, and incredibly easy to prepare. GET THE RECIPE