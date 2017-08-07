12 Simple Ways to Improve Your Family's Diet

If you've been looking for ways to eat healthy and help your family move toward a healthier diet, now is the perfect time to begin. The weather is warmer, fruits and vegetables are plentiful, and it just feels like a good time to eat less junk and more real, whole foods.

And even if you’re incredibly busy, you can start by making small changes that will really add up over time. And they don’t have to take a lot of time.

Eating healthier does take a little bit of effort, but it doesn't have to be complicated. Here are 15 simple ways to eat healthy and improve your family's diet. Try one or two at a time and let them become part of your routine, then add one or two more.

• Serve two fruits or vegetables with every meal. They don’t have to be fancy – put plates of cherry tomatoes, carrot sticks, sliced red or yellow peppers or sliced cucumbers on the table. Cut a winter squash in half and bake it cut side down on a baking sheet until tender. (Remove seeds after baking - it's quicker and easier.) Make green smoothies for breakfast or lunch with frozen mango, pineapple and banana, spinach, a healthy fat (half a ripe avocado or 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil) and water.

• Organize and package healthy snacks on Sunday so they’ll be ready to grab and go on weekdays. Make small bags or containers of things like grapes, berries, whole grain crackers and peanut butter, nuts, granola, carrot sticks, and cheese cubes. Also, prep fruits and vegetables on Sunday, so you’ll be more likely to use them during the week.

• Plan at least three sit-down family dinners each week. They can be simple meals like baked chicken, baked potatoes, a steamed vegetable and some fruit; grilled fish, brown rice and a salad; or a large salad topped with grilled chicken and shredded cheese. (For more ideas, download a copy of my free ebook, 24 Quick and Healthy Family Meals.)

• Grill food for several meals at once. Fire up the grill once and cook enough to last for several meals. Grill chicken breasts for dinner one night, plus extra for a salad with grilled chicken another night. Grill two large pieces of meat (like London broil), and serve one with corn on the cob and salad; turn the other into steak fajitas. Grill vegetables for a side dish and to add to salads, quiches or fritattas.

• Make extra dinner and enjoy the leftovers for lunch - at home or at work. Whenever possible, double the foods you cook - you get twice the benefit for almost no extra work. Or double a meal and freeze half for a busy night.

• Cut down on heavy and high-sugar desserts. Instead, serve fruit, frozen fruit pops or crisps/cobblers you make with fresh fruit. And don't eat a sweet or dessert after every meal - let them become the exception rather than the rule.

• Replace some of your family’s white/processed grain foods with whole grain foods, such as whole wheat bread, whole wheat pasta, or brown rice.

• Buy the best quality meat and chicken you can afford. We can’t afford organic chicken or grass-fed beef, but I try to buy hormone-free/antibiotic-free beef and antibiotic-free chicken whenever possible. Those meats do go on sale sometimes, so look for sales and stock up.

• Start shopping more on the perimeter of your grocery store and less in the middle aisles (where most of the processed foods are located). Shop for fruits, vegetables, whole grain foods, meat and dairy first, before checking out the processed food aisles.

• Begin easing soft drinks out of your family’s diet. Encourage everyone to drink more water. For those who balk, make fruit waters. Buy everyone a fun, reusable water bottle.

• Eat the real thing – Use butter instead of margarine, half and half instead of coffee creamer, cheese instead of “cheese food,” and ice cream instead of frozen dessert.

• Serve “real food” breakfasts – Whenever possible, serve things like eggs, low-sugar whole-grain cereal, whole wheat toast with peanut butter, or smoothies you make with real ingredients for breakfast. If your family tends to eat "junky" breakfast foods, begin easing them out of the picture and replacing them with real foods.

Have you made healthy changes to your family's diet? What strategies have worked for you? Please share your ideas in the Comments - I would love to hear from you.

Also published at CalmHealthySexy.