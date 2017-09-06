12 Things Your Body Is Silently Begging You To Do To Help You

When you’re a parent, your mind is always in a million different places.

And when you’re a working parent, the number of things you have to think (and worry) about multiplies: “Are the kids ready for school? Did they get their homework done? What time is my meeting again? Is the presentation ready?”

When you’re at work, you’re probably trying to juggle a bunch of different things — planning dinner, texting your teen, and getting actual work done. You may feel stretched thin and find it hard to focus.

If you have this problem, there are many science-backed things that will really help your body deal with everything you are trying to do.

1.Wake up earlier

Wake up at least an hour before everybody else, especially your children. Waking up early makes you better mentally and physically; and you get an entire hour to think about your day.

Develop the habit (yes- even if you are ‘not’ a morning person) by just waking one minute earlier every day. Here’s a cool tool backed by science that will totally help you become a morning person.

2. Take cold showers

Long practiced by Hindu monks and priests( in the rivers) to train in self-control and self-discipline, the benefits of taking cold showers have recently made a headway into major scientific research. Cold water helps blood rush to the to the mood-regulating areas of your brain sparking it with happy neurotransmitters- increasing mental alertness and decreasing fatigue and stress. With several high-performers swearing by the cold-shower buzz, cold-shower high is a real thing now.

3. Seek out the Sun

The Sun can literally wake up your brain cells. Get more of it.

4. Befriend your morning mood

How you feel in the first hours of the day determines how you feel and act the rest of the day; which is why experts recommend not to use your morning hours reacting to other people. Checking email or rushing straight into the needs of your family can steal the much-needed feeling of control and thus affect how your see the rest of the world for the entire day.

5. Eat your meals

Use the weekend to plan your meals for the entire week. Use quick recipes that are healthy as well as easy to make. Some of them can be cooked the previous evening( even if you are stuffed burger recipe person) and carried for lunch the next day. If you have little ones, it helps you pack in quality time with them by allowing them to “help” you in the cooking. Ignore your meals(especially breakfast) and you could see yourself snowballing into unhealthy weight, low energy reserves increased frustration.

6. Dress up

How you dress doesn’t just reflect your personality to others but also to yourself. Feeling low on productivity? Change into your favourite office wear and feel the difference.

7. Have someone wish you luck

If you have kept an old dress because wearing it always brings you good- here’s some good news.

Being a little superstitious is really fine! In fact, it increases performance. For the same reason, have someone wish you luck before a huge challenge.

8.Drink adequate water in your breaks

Working parents need to be doubly sure they don’t crank up under the double-duty. Drink a tall glass of water and watch your productivity soar by 14%. Apps like IFTTT are great at setting up reminders and alerts.

9. Invest in ergonomics

Most of us are tempted to work out of the couch or on the bed while at home. Not assuming proper work postures can result in a lot of lost time and frustrated hours. Invest in good ergonomics.

10. Take Power Naps

A few minutes of snoozing in the afternoon can super-charge the rest of your day. University of Michigan researchers found that short naps boost productivity and build tolerance to frustration.

There are many who attribute their success to power naps. This is how New York Times best selling author, Michael Hyatt does it. Mindy Kaling vouches for it in her book, “Why Not Me?”

So there! Don’t forget to pack in a fluffy pillow into your work satchel today.

11. Smile, then smile again

You smile when you are happy, right? Wrong! You get happy when you smile!

Carry good luck charms by all means – even President Obama does it!

12. Develop a wind down habit to consolidate your day

Develop a habit of walking, listening to music, reading to your kids or playing bunny with them as a stress-buster. One consistent activity helps bring the brain to a state of rest. Plus- if it’s with the kids, it rids you of the persistent guilt.

This article is an excerpt from an FREE EBook of a comprehensive list of 137 research-backed productivity tips available at Kidskintha.