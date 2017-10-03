12 Ways Smiling Will Help You Become More Successful

Of course we know that it is polite to smile. But according to this article in Inc smiling can also help us increase our profit margin. I turned to several CEO’s and business leaders to share some examples of how they have found smiling helped them in business.

A smile is welcoming

To smile at someone is to show them that you’re not only aware of them, but that you’re happy to listen, speak, or work with them. People want to work with happy people, so smiling helps you network and build valuable relationships by making you more approachable. John Pope, CEO of Jive Communications, has found that a friendly smile has instigated many beneficial conversations—conversations that wouldn’t have happened if he’d been too tired or stressed. Pope said, “A smile is a powerful tool to create trust, build relationships, and change minds and attitudes. And you’ll find that as you use it, you’ll actually improve your own mood and happiness. I’ve experienced this firsthand.”

Helps to Build Relationships, which are at the core of Any business

Sheila Simms, Founder, Visual Spatial Creative said, "I have learned that relationships are at core of my business and I need to consistently spend time fostering all of my relationships. I foster my relationships by increasing positivity by showing gratitude and kindness towards all of my stakeholders.

Can Help Bring New Perspectives

Dr. Buddy Thornton, said “'Disaster tourism' is the term most often used to describe the innate curiosity that drives humans to seek out negative events, whether natural or man-made. It is a natural evolutionary trait built-in to help humans identify risk and build barriers mentally. It becomes perverse or distorted when it crosses over into salaciousness or self-absorption.

Beyond unreasonable action, it is our social duty to expand the minds of youth from multiple perspectives so they may understand the issues, not just follow the herd or mimic faulty choice-making. Smiling facilitates this process. The problem is multi-generational globally, not just in America; although our Constitution puts a highly visible and debatable spin on the issue.”

It can help you Manage Conflicts

Smiling can help to diffuse the toughest of situations and conflicts whether mental or physical are often the worst. Apologize for your part in an issue and restate your intentions. Smile genuinely and not mockingly or provokingly and you'll see great results.

A smile says a lot about the person

Adv. Jharna Jagtiani, Mediator & Dispute Resolution Consultant, Founder, Prerna Foundation, said that smiling shows the following attributes:

1) is ready to resolve the situation on the most amicable way 2) is receptive 3) values the other person and the relationship they share 4) wishes to have a cordial relationship in future too 5) is ready to have a logical conversation which is best suited to both the parties.

Shows Your Civility

Paul Sandford of Albert Square Mediation says that #Civil #Mediation - with a bit of a nod to Albert Camus - parties in dispute who smile in mediation invariably realise that they have no need to go any further and the effect of the process will be to raise them out of solitude and move them towards a position of mutual acceptance and respect.

Smiling is contagious

Kristin Marquet, business owner and CEO of Creative Development Agency says that “It can be so difficult to smile when things get stressful or when things don’t go according to plan. However, I've learned that it's worth it to smile when things get tough because enthusiasm carries through the entire office. If I'm smiling, then my team is more likely to smile because it alleviates any worry and anxiety. And the more relaxed and happier we are as a unit, the more productive and successful we are overall.”

Reinforces US First Amendment

According to Melissa Bird, Brāv Lift Lead, you can say almost anything you want as long as you say it with a smile. I believe that freedom of speech will always harm another group because of its inherent meaning. My point is that it doesn't encompass a clause stating this: you can say what you want as long as it does not lead to physical harm. With political correctness being so rampant many fear that their right to freedom of speech will be taken away. There is another point I want to bring up about the constitution and bill of rights. I would like to lobby not only to make trauma therapy mandatory to all children who have been abused but also have a clause added that all children have the natural born right to safety. That all children in the United States have the right to be unharmed physically and emotionally.

Similarly, Dr. Justin Wood, said “Free speech with a smile, even in heated debate and angry, can have a positive effect not just negative. Again it is based on age and many many other factors”.

Helps with Networking and gets you noticed

Dr. Christopher W. Smithmyer, explained that “Smiling can get you noticed and invite key people to talk with you.”Similarly Linda Peisen, CEO of the Image Marketing Group. Said, “Would you likely remember someone that is smiling? Of course you would! Actually, you are 3 times more likely to remember someone for their smile vs their frown. Future clients will always come back for business because they will remember you. Your clients want someone that is enthusiastic, passionate, and positive to represent their company/brand. Smile even if you don’t want to. It will open doors for you in the long run.” -

People synchronize with your smile

“Our mind and body are tightly linked. As it is unlikely to have an angry conversation while jumping on a trampoline, it is unlikely to act nervously while smiling. Our attitude dictates our behavior. As a recruitment agency in JOBTRIP, we meet several candidates and a key performance indicator for us is the attitude. If you are smiling, you have already started to act with enthusiasm. Positivity is a magnet to other people. Our behavior has a mirror effect on others. That is why we speak about the atmosphere of a group. I simply can sense the difference of results my football team gets when we are all happy and show it.” - Michael Waltrowski, Founder and CEO, JOBTRIP

Smiling is easier than frowning

According to Christina Crawford, CEO BubblePopBeauty.com “When you smile, it can elevate the mood of everyone else around you - even those who are in a bad mood. I also make it a point to smile even when I’m in a heated debate or argument because it’ll drive the other person nuts. I never let anyone know that they got under my skin.”

Build Better Relationships

Steven Benson, Founder and CEO of Badger Maps, said, a big part of being successful is directly related to the types of relationships you have. When you smile, you’re able to better connect with others. It makes you more likable and encourages people to open up to you, so you can understand and get to know them better. Smiling brightens your mood, makes you more energetic, and makes you feel better about yourself, which has a positive impact on the people you’re interacting with.

Smiling helps you perform at a higher level at work since you’ll have better relationships with your co-workers and therefore be happier with your job. High performers are generally recognized, and usually end up more successful. When looking around an office, you’ll often notice that the higher performing people seem to know more people, have more friends and enjoy their job more. It’s probably because they’re smiling, or because they have something to smile about.

Fuel Growth With Authenticity