12 Ways to Make Someone Grieving The Loss Of A Loved One Feel Infinitely Better

Worried about how to react when a friend has lost a spouse or partner? Don’t be! Just keep it simple and you’ll be amazed at the response.

These time-tested comments are bound to be helpful, valued, and treasured by your friend for making a real difference. Feel free to mix and match and use them whenever you feel inspired to help.

1—Hey, nobody lives forever.

2—Don’t you think it’s time for you to move on?

3—God was running out of angels.

4—Life is for the living.

5—Sell your house [or condo]. It’s too full of memories.

6—She had a great life.

7—It could have been so much worse—it could have been you !

8—You look so much nicer when you smile.

9—It was really his time.

10—Come on now, you’re not the only one who’s ever suffered a loss.

11—You have so much to live for!

12—Have you tried hot yoga?