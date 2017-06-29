12 Ways You Now Have To Tell Your Kids Not To Be Like The President

Think of it — especially now, after Trump’s vicious, sexist tweet about Mika Brzezinski.
If you’re raising children, these are just some of the ways you now have to tell them not to be like the President of the United States:
- Don’t lie.
- Don’t cheat.
- Don’t be mean.
- Don’t be racist.
- Don’t disrespect women.
- Don’t mock disabled people.
- Don’t be selfish.
- Don’t boast about things you do, or claim credit for things you don’t do.
- Don’t blame your mistakes on others.
- Don’t drop things just because they’re hard.
- Don’t skip your homework and watch TV.
- Don’t try to fake it.
Oh, and Junior, just in case it ever needs saying: Don’t praise murderous dictators, don’t share secret intelligence with our enemies, don’t weaken our alliances, don’t do business with gangsters, don’t stiff charities, don’t set up a scam university, don’t profit from public service, and don’t attack the free press, the independent judiciary, or any of the other foundations of our democracy.
