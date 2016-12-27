13 Beautifully Honest Carrie Fisher Quotes Every Woman Can Learn From

Getty

2016 has struck again, this time taking away iconic “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher at the age of just 60. But while Fisher may be synonymous with the role of Princess Leia, she was so much more than that. In addition to acting she was also the author of several brilliant memoirs, a producer, and one of Hollywood’s greatest script doctors (she reworked classics like “Hook” and “The Wedding Singer,” to name just a few).

Above all, Fisher was brilliantly funny, cutting through the bullshit with a laser-like wit that called out everything from the stigmatization of mental illness, to ageism and body-shaming in Hollywood. Fisher was unafraid to be self-deprecating, and also unapologetic about being exactly who she was and saying exactly what she felt.

Below are just a few of her wittiest, most thought-provoking quotes about life ― quotes that every woman can learn something from: