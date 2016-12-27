WOMEN

13 Beautifully Honest Carrie Fisher Quotes Every Woman Can Learn From

May the force forever be with her.

12/27/2016 05:23 pm ET
2016 has struck again, this time taking away iconic “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher at the age of just 60. But while Fisher may be synonymous with the role of Princess Leia, she was so much more than that. In addition to acting she was also the author of several brilliant memoirs, a producer, and one of Hollywood’s greatest script doctors (she reworked classics like “Hook” and “The Wedding Singer,” to name just a few).

Above all, Fisher was brilliantly funny, cutting through the bullshit with a laser-like wit that called out everything from the stigmatization of mental illness, to ageism and body-shaming in Hollywood. Fisher was unafraid to be self-deprecating, and also unapologetic about being exactly who she was and saying exactly what she felt.

Below are just a few of her wittiest, most thought-provoking quotes about life ― quotes that every woman can learn something from: 

  • On body-shaming...
  • On Daisy Ridley's costume in "The Force Awakens"...
    “You should fight for your outfit. Don’t be a slave like I was...You keep fighting against that slave outfit.” - The Hollywood Reporter, 2015
  • On Princess Leia...
  • On aging after "Star Wars"...
    "What I didn’t realize, back when I was this 25-year-old pinup for geeks… was that I had signed an invisible contract to stay looking the exact same way for the next 30 to 40 years. Well, clearly I’ve broken that contract." -- Shockaholic, 2011
  • On her struggle with drug and alcohol addiction...
    “Because I grew up in a public family, I never really had a private life. And so if those issues are going to be public, I would rather them to be public the way I’ve experienced them rather than someone else assuming things about me. It’s freeing to do it. Shame is not something I aspire to.” -- CBC, September 2016
  • On youth and beauty...
  • On critics of her appearance in "The Force Awakens"...
  • On mental illness...
    “One of the things that baffles me (and there are quite a few) is how there can be so much lingering stigma with regards to mental illness, specifically bipolar disorder. In my opinion, living with manic depression takes a tremendous amount of balls. Not unlike a tour of Afghanistan (though the bombs and bullets, in this case, come from the inside). At times, being bipolar can be an all-consuming challenge, requiring a lot of stamina and even more courage, so if you're living with this illness and functioning at all, it's something to be proud of, not ashamed of. They should issue medals along with the steady stream of medication.” ― Wishful Drinking, 2008
  • On the complexity of life...
    “No motive is pure. No one is good or bad, but a hearty mix of both. And sometimes life actually gives to you by taking away.” ― Wishful Drinking, 2008
  • On the futility of resentment...
    “Resentment is like drinking a poison and waiting for the other person to die.” ― Wishful Drinking, 2008
  • On confidence...
    “Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.” ― Wishful Drinking, 2008
  • On Donald Trump...
  • On finding happiness...
    “I heard someone say once that many of us only seem able to find heaven by backing away from hell. And while the place that I've arrived at in my life may not precisely be everyone's idea of heavenly, I could swear sometimes -- I hear angels sing.” ― Wishful Drinking, 2008

CONVERSATIONS