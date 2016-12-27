13 Beautifully Honest Carrie Fisher Quotes Every Woman Can Learn From

2016 has struck again, this time taking away iconic “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher at the age of just 60. But while Fisher may be synonymous with the role of Princess Leia, she was so much more than that. In addition to acting she was also the author of several brilliant memoirs, a producer, and one of Hollywood’s greatest script doctors (she reworked classics like “Hook” and “The Wedding Singer,” to name just a few).
Above all, Fisher was brilliantly funny, cutting through the bullshit with a laser-like wit that called out everything from the stigmatization of mental illness, to ageism and body-shaming in Hollywood. Fisher was unafraid to be self-deprecating, and also unapologetic about being exactly who she was and saying exactly what she felt.
Below are just a few of her wittiest, most thought-provoking quotes about life ― quotes that every woman can learn something from:
-
On body-shaming...
I identify more w/who I feel myself 2be than what I look like.Either way,Am I obliged 2entertain U w/ my appearance❓ pic.twitter.com/qPsouBIBOB— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 30, 2015
-
-
On Princess Leia...
--somewhere I'll forever be 24...& Enslaved& PISSED! pic.twitter.com/bN89V16ifx— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) June 2, 2016
-
-
-
On youth and beauty...
Youth&BeautyR/NOT ACCOMPLISHMENTS,theyre theTEMPORARY happy/BiProducts/of Time&/or DNA/Dont Hold yourBreath4either/ifUmust holdAir/takeGarys— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 30, 2015
-
On critics of her appearance in "The Force Awakens"...
Please stop debating about whetherOR not👁aged well.unfortunately it hurts all3 of my feelings.My BODY hasnt aged as well as I have.Blow us👌🏼— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 29, 2015
-
-
On the complexity of life...
-
On the futility of resentment...
-
On confidence...
-
On Donald Trump...
So you have to— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 15, 2016
be attractive to be groped uninvited by Trump. Finally! A reason to want to be ugly!
-
Also on HuffPost
More:Star Wars Carrie Fisher Quotes
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more